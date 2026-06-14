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Asian woman living comfortably (Photo: Magnific (for illustration purposes only) )
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Singaporeans share what life is really like on S$10k to S$15k a month

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Does earning two or three times Singapore’s median income make life feel easy?

That was the question one Redditor posed online after wondering what life is really like for people bringing home around two to three times the median take-home pay in Singapore.

“What’s life like in Singapore? Do you also feel the inflation, or does everything feel easy? Would SG feel like Utopia at this point?” the Redditor asked, inviting others to share their experiences.

Many commenters were quick to point out that earning two or three times the median income does not make someone “crazy rich.”

Instead, they described it as being financially comfortable, with more flexibility in daily life but not complete freedom from money worries.

One commenter said that regardless of how much people earn, many eventually adjust their lifestyles to match their income.

“Earnings increase, lifestyle choices become more premium,” the commenter wrote.

Others said the key is not necessarily how much a person earns, but how much they spend.

One Redditor argued that learning to live below one’s means brings a greater sense of security, adding that even high earners can feel stressed if they spend everything they make.

Another commenter who said they earn around three times the median income shared that they still do not feel rich.

“You don’t have to think so hard about the money you spend. Upgrade. More expensive restaurants. Can afford more extra activities for children. More holidays. Can give parents more,” the commenter wrote.

“That being said, we still count our pennies and live within our means. Money can come in and go the next day. Stay humble and be grateful.”

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