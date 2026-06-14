Singaporean man, 72, charged in court for abusive language used in email sent to MP and town council staff member

SINGAPORE: A 72-year-old Singaporean man has been charged over a string of allegedly abusive emails sent to a Member of Parliament (MP) and town council staff, in a case that puts the spotlight on the line between public feedback and harassment.

Manickam Manohar faces six charges under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA). The charges relate to emails and notices that allegedly contained insulting remarks directed at Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC) MP Hany Soh and several town council employees.

The case centres on complaints Manickam allegedly made between 2023 and 2025. Prosecutors say he repeatedly accused public officers of wrongdoing and used offensive language in communications sent through official channels, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports (June 11).

Nine emails were sent to the town council, five to the MP

Court documents showed that between August 19 and October 3, 2025, Manickam allegedly sent nine emails to the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council feedback address.

The emails reportedly targeted Mr Neo Yeng Kwang, a town council staff member, accusing him of acting dishonestly and failing in his duties.

Manickam is also accused of sending five emails to MP Hany Soh between September 13 and October 6, 2025. Those messages allegedly contained remarks accusing her of misconduct and abuse of power.

The charges concern criticism and language that authorities say crossed into abuse.

Offensive notices were put up in Woodlands HDB blocks

The case also goes beyond just email exchanges. According to the charge sheets, Manickam allegedly displayed notices at Housing and Development Board (HDB) blocks in Woodlands containing offensive remarks about Ms Soh.

Between May 10 and May 11, 2024, he is said to have placed 10 notices at public locations around Blocks 572A and 572B, Woodlands Avenue 1. Another notice was allegedly put up at Block 572A on June 3, 2024.

The notices reportedly included insulting descriptions directed at the MP. Authorities also accused him of using abusive language towards two other Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council employees in separate incidents during 2023 and 2024.

A repeat behavioural pattern, police say

The police said Manickam had previously been investigated for similar conduct involving the same MP and several town council employees.

In a statement, police stressed that residents with concerns about municipal matters should continue to use official feedback channels.

The authorities also reiterated that public officers and town council personnel should be able to carry out their duties without being subjected to harassment or abuse.

Singapore encourages residents to report municipal issues and service concerns. At the same time, authorities have increasingly emphasised the need for respectful conduct, especially when frustrations run high. Disagreements with policies, decisions or service standards are part of public life, but personal attacks are where legal risks can begin.

Manickam says he apologised but disagreed with the allegations

During Thursday’s court hearing, Manickam told the court through an interpreter that he had written apology letters to Ms Soh and Mr Neo. However, he said he disagreed with some of the allegations involving two town council employees.

His case has been adjourned to July 9. If convicted, he could face a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Public feedback is an important part of improving services, but how a complaint is delivered can be just as critical as the complaint itself.