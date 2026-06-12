Massive fire breaks out at Gul Crescent warehouse, 80 firefighters deployed to tackle blaze

SINGAPORE: A large fire broke out at a warehouse along Gul Crescent in the early hours of Friday morning, prompting a swift response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In multiple Facebook posts, the SCDF reported that the alarm was raised at around 3 a.m., with the fire involving a warehouse measuring roughly the size of a football field. Firefighters were quickly deployed to the scene to begin operations.

Chemicals and waste materials involved

In a follow-up update, the SCDF confirmed that the fire involved a mix of waste materials and chemicals stored within the warehouse. Despite the nature of the materials involved, the blaze remained contained to the building itself.

To bring the situation under control, SCDF mobilised a significant force; 20 emergency vehicles and about 80 firefighters were deployed to the scene to help control the situation. Firefighters surrounded the affected warehouse and worked to contain the fire using seven water jets, two firefighting machines, and an aerial monitor.

Fire brought under control, no injuries reported

SCDF later confirmed that the fire had been brought under control. Throughout the operation, no injuries were reported.

While the cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, the scale of the response, involving dozens of firefighters and specialised equipment, shows how seriously SCDF treats incidents involving chemical storage, given the potential risks of toxic fumes, explosions, or rapid fire spread in such facilities.

Residents and motorists in the vicinity of Gul Crescent, an industrial area in the Jurong region, may have noticed heavy smoke or a strong burning smell during the operation. SCDF has not indicated whether any evacuation or advisory was issued to nearby premises as of writing.

Further updates are expected as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.