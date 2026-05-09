Illegal wildlife feeding in Singapore could now lead to imprisonment for repeat offenders

SINGAPORE: The Singaporean government recently strengthened amendments to the Wildlife Act. According to authorities, people who will be caught feeding wild animals illegally will face stricter and harsher punishments, including higher fines and imprisonment.

As reported by 8world News, the government revealed in a reading that the maximum fine for first-time offenders will now be raised to S$10,000 at maximum from S$5,000, and there will also be an increase for repeat offenders to S$20,000 from S$10,000 at maximum. Furthermore, repeat offenders could now also be sentenced to up to 12 months’ imprisonment. This change is expected to take effect in the second half of this year.

“This will have a stronger deterrent effect on the illegal feeding of wild animals and better protect public health and safety,” the authorities declared.

The National Parks Board admitted that illegal feeding of wildlife, specifically pigeons and crows, has been a problem ever since. In the past years, cases have doubled, rising from an estimated number of 150 in 2021 to over 380 in 2025—repeat offenders are 42% of these cases. The Board has been working with groups to properly control wildlife in the country.

In a separate wildlife feeding incident, a man said he confronted a woman for feeding wild animals, but she allegedly reacted by showing him the middle finger and trying to whack him with her shopping bag.

“Her response was to attack me. Then I started recording,” he said, adding that he later followed her briefly so he could report her location to the police.

Read more about the news story here.