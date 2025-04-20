- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), and the Elections Department (ELD) have jointly issued an advisory to election candidates, warning of potential threats from foreign interference and cybersecurity breaches, as the 2025 general election nears.

The three agencies emphasised the need to safeguard Singapore’s electoral integrity against external attempts to influence domestic politics. Foreign interference, as described by the authorities, often involves covert and deceptive tactics used by foreign actors to sway political discourse and decision-making.

While these operations may appear distant, the authorities highlighted real-world examples in recent global elections — including the 2024 Moldovan and Romanian presidential races, and the 2017 French presidential election — where such interference allegedly took place.

“Singapore is not immune to such risks,” the agencies warned, “We must be vigilant in protecting our political sovereignty and social cohesion.”

- Advertisement -

The ELD has created an online resource for candidates detailing the tactics, like social media manipulation and covert information campaigns, that are used by foreign actors and outlining steps to mitigate these threats.

The advisory also highlighted cybersecurity as an area of concern and noted that malicious cyber activity like service disruptions, data breaches, and misinformation campaigns in elections abroad have sown distrust among electorates and damaged democratic processes.

Given Singapore’s highly connected digital landscape, the CSA has prepared an advisory on this area for political parties and candidates, outlining potential cyber threats and offering practical guidance on protecting IT infrastructure, social media platforms, and sensitive data.

Candidates are urged to remain alert, monitor their digital platforms for unusual activity, and avoid sharing content from unverified or suspicious sources.161

- Advertisement -

The advisory also stressed the importance of basic cyber hygiene, such as using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and ensuring staff are trained in recognising phishing attempts.

In the event of suspected foreign interference or a cyber breach, candidates are advised to file a police report immediately and keep the Elections Department informed.

“Candidates play an important role in safeguarding the integrity of the election,” the statement said, “They must understand the threat landscape and take proactive steps to protect their platforms and the trust placed in them by voters.”