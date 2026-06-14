‘Do not fail the light’ — Netizens react to Malaysia-registered car getting caught beating red light at school zone

SINGAPORE: A dashcam video showing a Malaysia-registered Nissan Teana running a red light at a school zone along Ubi Avenue 1 has gone viral. As of writing, the video has racked up nearly 90,000 views, over 100 shares, and more than 350 reactions since it was posted on the Facebook page SGRV ADMIN.

According to the post, the incident occurred at around 8 a.m. on June 11, with the footage showing the Nissan Teana overtaking the dashcam vehicle in an apparent attempt to beat the red light, before failing to conform to the signal altogether.

Why school zones matter

School zones in Singapore are subject to stricter speed limits precisely because of the high volume of young children crossing roads on their way to and from school. Running a red light in such an area carries heightened risk, given how easily a child crossing on a ‘green man’ signal could be caught off guard by a vehicle barrelling through against the light.

Beating a red light is a serious traffic offence under Singapore law, given its potential to cause high-impact collisions at junctions. This risk is amplified further when the junction in question sits within a school zone.

Netizens call for action and raise enforcement concerns

The video drew strong reactions from commenters, many of whom expressed concern over the safety implications of the manoeuvre.

“A split-second failure to conform to a red light can cost a child’s future. Red means stop, especially when little lives are crossing. Do not fail the light,” one commenter wrote.

Others pointed towards the appropriate course of action. “Please report this to the Traffic Police via their online submission for disciplinary action, especially since it’s a school zone,” another user said.

Some comments leaned more cynical, questioning whether enforcement would actually follow through given the vehicle’s foreign registration. “This one is VIP, lah,” one commenter remarked sarcastically, while another added, “He knows the traffic police cannot do much to Malaysians, that’s why he did it.”

Ultimately, incidents like this tap into something most road users can agree on: running a red light, especially near a school, isn’t a matter of bad luck but a split-second decision that can have life-altering consequences.

It’s this shared understanding that explains the strength of the reaction online. Regardless of where a vehicle is registered, the expectation that drivers stop at red lights, especially in school zones, is one that cuts across nationality and background. The collective call from netizens to report such incidents reflects less an anger directed at any one driver, and more a broader, widely shared insistence that basic road safety standards shouldn’t be up for debate.