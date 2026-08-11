// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 11, 2026
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
(Facebook screengrab/ Halimah Yacob)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Ex-President Halimah: A lot more difficult for Singapore to achieve monumental success; we need everyone on board

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: On Singapore’s 61st birthday (Aug 9), former President Halimah Yacob sounded a slightly sober note, writing that while the country has achieved so much in such a short time, replicating this level of accomplishment will be challenging moving forward.

For this to happen, she wrote, it would take a truly united effort.

“We are 61 years old today, young by any comparison yet so advanced in many aspects of our growth and life,” Mdm Halimah wrote.

“It will be a lot more difficult for us to achieve such monumental successes from now on, but move, change and adapt we must. For this, we will need everyone to be on board, and have the wisdom and foresight to engage and excite people, so that they feel that they own and are part of the vision to create a better Singapore.”

Indeed, much has been made of Singapore’s growth in leaps and bounds since it became an independent sovereign country in 1965. 

It has since become a highly developed country and is recognised globally as an international aviation, finance and shipping hub. Singapore is also well known for top marks in education, healthcare, safety, and security, and its citizens enjoy remarkably long and healthy lives.

However, as Mdm Halimah pointed out, the challenge lies in ensuring that future generations of Singaporeans also enjoy and benefit from the same levels of success.

Her post appears to have resonated with many Singaporeans online, who shared their thoughts in the comments.

One wrote that if Singaporeans stay united, “we can face the uncertain future with confidence.”

“On 9th August, as we recite the pledge and promise to build a democratic society based on justice and equality, let us also pledge to protect the quality of life that our founding father fought so hard to give us,” another chimed in, adding, “It is time for our current leadership to revisit (his) founding wisdom. Unchecked density risks trading away our quality of life for pure numbers. If we want future generations to love this island as fiercely as the pioneers did, we need to protect what gives Singapore its soul: space to live, not just survive.”

“Singapore has succeeded because it has consistently planned ahead rather than simply reacting to problems after they emerge.

The next stage of Singapore’s development requires the same willingness to think differently and act decisively now, not later. Failing to plan in advance is planning to fail,” wrote a third. /TISG

Read also: Ex-President Halimah named among 500 most influential Muslims around the globe

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

In the Hood

Parent criticized for allowing child to step on restaurant tables with dirty shoes

On Facebook, a netizen complained: "Letting the kids stepping at the mrt chair where other people will be seating on it so dirty and even didn't stop them for doing that where if don't want to seat...
In the Hood

‘Pressured into buying it’: Tourists who have stiff neck and wanted a plain massage paid nearly $ 1,000 on treatments in a Chinese medicine...

A woman visiting Singapore suffered a stiff neck and went to a local Chinese medicine clinic for massage with her boyfriend. However, she was persuaded to undergo other treatments. The two ended up...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks