Parent criticized for allowing child to step on restaurant tables with dirty shoes

SINGAPORE: An anonymous netizen voiced a complaint on social media when he/she spotted a parent allowing her child to step on the restaurant’s table with dirty shoes. As seen from the photo posted, a mother was holding her son on top of the table, with his shoes being removed on it.

With this, the netizen claimed that he/she did what needs to be done—informed the staff and had the table cleaned.

The post then gained many reactions from other netizens, who shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

For some, they claimed that the mother has no consideration for others, is uncultured, and lacks civic-mindedness. One claimed: “The table is for others to put food on it. Don’t be so disgusting.”

Another netizen stated that this is the reason why some diners wipe the tables themselves, even though it looks clean.

“I feel that they tend to spoil their kids. The children often create a scene, but their mum usually chooses to ignore the behaviour instead of addressing it,” a comment remarked.

Another stated: “Poor parenting…so many ‘entitled’ ppl coming into Sg….”

One more comment declared that this act is unacceptable, and parents should be the ones educating their kids.

“Just go in front of her and tell her tables and chairs are not for standing but eating and sitting,” a comment concluded.

The incident has raised the importance of knowing proper dining etiquette and why it is relevant to teach children respect when they are in shared public spaces.

At the end of the day, diners are reminded to be considerate of others and maintain cleanliness in restaurants, whether they are foreigners or locals in the country.