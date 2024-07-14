SINGAPORE: As Singaporeans increasingly rely on digital devices, cybersecurity has evolved from a technical concern to a “living room” issue affecting everyday life. In an interview with The Independent Singapore, Vishak Raman, Fortinet’s Vice President for Southeast Asia, ANZ, and SAARC, with over 20 years in the cybersecurity industry, explains this shift and offers practical advice on avoiding common scams.

The rise of digital device usage and scams targeting online shoppers has brought cybersecurity concerns into the homes of Singaporeans. Incidents like the recent Taylor Swift concert ticket scams illustrate how cybercriminals exploit popular events. According to Mr Raman, this only means that “cybersecurity is no longer confined to IT departments and tech-savvy individuals; it has become a concern for everyone.”

Smart devices, increasingly used globally to enhance people’s daily lives, also collect and transmit personal data, which can be intercepted or misused by hackers. This data ranges from health information on wearables to personal habits recorded by smart home assistants. Weak authentication mechanisms, outdated software, unchanged default passwords, and insufficient security controls can lead to unauthorised access, breaches of privacy, and even spying on households.

To mitigate these risks, Mr Raman advises Singaporean households to adopt several key practices:

Use strong, unique passwords for all devices.

Enable two-factor authentication.

Regularly update device firmware.

Implement a separate network for smart devices.

Educate household members about potential cyber threats and cybersecurity best practices.

Mr Raman also pointed out common scams that can be encountered at home and shared tips on how to avoid falling victim to them:

Five common “living room” scams and how to avoid them

1. Phishing Scams

Cybercriminals send emails or messages that appear to be from reputable sources, tricking recipients into providing personal information or clicking on malicious links. To avoid this kind of scam, always verify the authenticity of emails and messages before clicking on any links or providing personal information.

2. Tech Support Scams

Scammers sometimes pose as tech support from well-known companies, claiming issues like viruses or blocked accounts. With this, they gain remote access to steal information or install malware. Mr Raman advised never granting remote access to unsolicited callers and verifying the company’s legitimacy through official contact channels.

3. Grandparent Scams

Using AI and deepfake techniques, some scammers pretend to be a grandchild or loved one in distress, needing money for an emergency. To avoid falling victim to this scam, make sure to verify the caller’s identity by asking questions only the real grandchild would know or call them back on a known number.

4. Romance Scams

These involve scammers creating fake profiles to establish romantic relationships, then request money for emergencies or travel. Mr Raman emphasised never sending money to someone you haven’t met in person and being cautious of fast-moving online relationships.

5. Charity Scams

Scammers solicit donations to fake charities, especially after disasters or during holidays. To avoid this scam, verify the charity’s legitimacy through official websites or trusted charity evaluation services before donating.

According to Mr Raman, cybercriminal motivations have shifted towards financial gain through tactics like ransomware and data theft. They target personal and corporate information, selling it for identity theft or financial fraud. Some hackers also pursue political goals, disrupting operations or spreading misinformation.

“Corporate espionage is also a growing motivation, with hackers seeking to steal trade secrets or proprietary information to gain a competitive edge,” he added.

Mr Raman reminded that cybersecurity awareness and safe practices are no longer optional. He noted, “Being cyber-aware is as crucial as any other basic life skill.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos