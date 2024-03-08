SINGAPORE: At least 1,241 individuals in Singapore have fallen victim to concert ticket scams so far this year, resulting in a collective loss of $571,000. The majority of these cases involve tickets for American pop sensation Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated “The Eras” tour in Singapore.

According to a statement released by the police, victims typically encounter advertisements selling concert tickets on various online platforms. Upon contact, the scammers redirect communication to instant messaging applications, urging victims to complete transactions through electronic payment methods such as PayNow, bank transfers, or virtual credit.

Shockingly, some victims only discover the invalidity of their purchased tickets upon arriving at the concert venue.

Taking swift action, the police initiated an anti-fraud law enforcement operation from the 26th of last month to the 5th of this month. The operation focused on 45 individuals involved in these scams, with ages ranging from 17 to 57 years old.

E-commerce platform Carousell had already suspended the sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets on its app, but the authorities warned that scammers might shift to other platforms, notably Telegram.

In response to this growing threat, the police recommend members of the public to install the ScamShield App to protect against scam calls and SMSes. Setting up security features such as transaction limits and enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) or Multifactor Authentication for banking and e-wallets is also advised.

Furthermore, the public is urged to be vigilant and verify information through official sources, such as www.scamalert.sg or the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-6688.

Purchasing tickets exclusively from authorized sellers and legitimate marketplaces like Ticketmaster is strongly advised, as these platforms offer ticket verification and guarantee refunds for invalid tickets. Making payments only after receiving tickets is another recommended precaution.

The police encourage individuals to share information about scams with authorities, family, and friends. Fraudulent listings should be promptly reported to social media sites.

Suspicious activities or information related to such crimes can be reported to the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All provided information will be treated confidentially.