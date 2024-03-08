SINGAPORE: In a strategic move aimed at accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) development in Singapore, Microsoft has announced a series of groundbreaking initiatives that promise to reshape the landscape of AI adoption in the city-state.

At the forefront of these initiatives is the Microsoft AI Pinnacle Programme, a collaborative effort involving five pioneering organizations: Certis, HTX, Mediacorp, Seatrium, and Synapxe. The program aims to develop cutting-edge AI solutions that will catalyze transformative changes across various industries and organizations.

Key features of the program include a meticulous study of AI use cases, focusing on tangible business Return on Investment (ROI) and outcomes. The goal is to deliver substantial business impact, positioning Singapore as a hub for innovative AI solutions.

As part of the program, Microsoft is set to establish an AI Center of Capabilities (CoC). This center will serve as a hub for research, development, and the creation of AI solutions, fostering collaboration and innovation among participating organizations.

Recognizing the crucial role of skilled professionals in driving AI adoption, Microsoft’s initiative extends to comprehensive training programs through the AI Pinnacle Programme.

These programs aim to accelerate AI enterprise skilling, ensuring that businesses and employees are well-equipped for the challenges and opportunities presented by AI.

In tandem with national development goals, Microsoft is partnering with SkillsFuture and NTUC LearningHub to advance AI capabilities for businesses and employees in Singapore.

Through collaboration with SkillsFuture, Microsoft plans to empower 2,000 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) over the next three years by providing them with essential AI expertise.

Moreover, a significant collaboration with NTUC LearningHub is set to train up to 100,000 NTUC members, enhancing their AI literacy and contributing to a more AI-savvy workforce.

Microsoft’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for AI adoption extends beyond these partnerships. Collaborating with EnterpriseSG and IMDA, Microsoft aims to enable SMEs to accelerate their AI adoption, promoting innovation and competitiveness in the business landscape.

In a bid to revolutionize adult learning experiences, Microsoft is also joining forces with the Institute for Adult Learning (IAL). This collaboration will focus on co-developing and testing new AI tools and methodologies to enhance the learning experiences of adult learners, addressing the evolving needs of the workforce.

With these visionary initiatives, Microsoft is not only positioning itself as a catalyst for AI-driven innovation in Singapore but also actively contributing to the nation’s goal of becoming a global AI hub. As these programs unfold, the ripple effect is expected to reach diverse sectors, empowering businesses, employees, and learners on their journey into the future of AI.

Featured image by Depositphotos