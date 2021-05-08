Home News Police arrest 64-year-old man for snatching 81-year-old man's necklace

Police arrest 64-year-old man for snatching 81-year-old man’s necklace

Suspect arrested within 8 hours of police report

Singapore—A 64-year-old man has been picked up by the police for allegedly robbing an 81-year-old man.

The 81-year-old victim fell and sustained wounds on his head, according to the police.

The incident occurred on Thursday (May 6)  on French Road.

The police were alerted to a case of robbery with hurt at around 4.35 in the morning.

The younger man was reported to have got into an altercation with the older one, and then he allegedly pulled a gold necklace from the victim’s neck, fleeing the scene immediately afterwards.

The police have been able to retrieve items from the incident. Photos below from the SPF news release.

Photo from https://www.police.gov.sg/

Photo from https://www.police.gov.sg/

The scuffle between the two men resulted in the 81-year old falling to the ground.

He suffered head lacerations and had to be taken to hospital.

The alleged robber was arrested within eight hours of the police report being made.

“Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Central Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within eight hours of the report. 

“Cash amounting to $1718 and the stolen gold necklace were subsequently recovered,” the police said.

On Saturday (May 8), the 64-year-old man will be charged in court with robbery with hurt under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

If he is found guilty, he will be jailed for five to 20 years and will be given at least 12 strokes of the cane.

/TISG

