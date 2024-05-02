Generative AI is the future of Asia’s Financial Institutions. As such, organisations such as the International Data Corp will spend US$4.3 billion (S$5.87 billion) by 2027 to harness the power of generative AI.

The Edge Singapore reports that Generative AI will boost efficiency, automate tasks, and streamline fraud detection and document creation processes. However, there are challenges.

Huawei now sees the need to help financial institutions with generative AI adoption challenges through what it believes are the “three pillars of data resilience.”

Mr Brian Gallagher, an executive consultant at Global Solutions, spoke on the vast potential of AI during the Innovative Data Infrastructure Forum held as part of the Huawei Digital and Intelligent APAC Congress in Bangkok.

Mr Gallagher emphasised the need for a robust data infrastructure to fuel generative AI’s hungry appetite for unstructured data, which can often reach terabyte levels.

“Data is the fundamental DNA of intelligence. Most financial institutions have geographically distributed data that are both on-premise and [in the cloud].

If you have accessibility or availability issues with your data, you will not create intelligence.” he remarked.

“We believe there are three pillars of data resilience for financial institutions”

Huawei is helping financial institutions with strengthening their IT infrastructure. Mr Steven Lee, the senior solution architect at Huawei’s Asia Pacific Enterprise Data Center Marketing and Solution Sales department, said:

“We believe there are three pillars of data resilience for financial institutions,” which he refers to as the “three pillars of data resilience” or “three zeros”: zero-touch operations, zero wait, and zero trust.

Zero-touch operations entail simplifying data storage infrastructure to facilitate seamless accessibility. Huawei achieves this by offering a unified portal for accessing data across different devices and data centres.

Moreover, Huawei’s storage solutions employ automatic data tiering, ensuring efficient data scheduling by moving cold data to archive storage for cost-effectiveness.

Zero wait is about ensuring AI cluster availability. Huawei addresses this through its storage solutions’ checkpoint synchronous read/write feature.

This feature allows for the resumption of AI modelling from the point of data disruption, saving time and resources.

“By having checkpoints at various stages, you can restart the AI modelling from the point that experienced data disruption instead of restarting the entire process,” Mr Lee explains.

In times plagued by cybersecurity threats like ransomware, zero trust becomes crucial. Huawei tackles this challenge head-on by integrating a “highly efficient detection engine” into its storage solutions.

Mr Lee highlighted the introduction of a new bait file solution in the Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage aimed at proactively detecting and containing threats.

“Once a ransomware threat is detected, the bait file solution will respond to it. This does not mean we’re deleting that ransomware because we’re not a cybersecurity company.

Instead, the solution will create an immutable snapshot to contain the damage of the files,” explained Mr Lee.

He adds, “In short, Huawei is making data infrastructure as seamless as possible through zero-touch, giving financial institutions the confidence to train their AI model reliably via zero wait, and helping them protect their data and AI models with zero trust.” /TISG

