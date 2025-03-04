Malaysia Technology

Malaysia moves to establish itself as Southeast Asia’s electric vehicle powerhouse

ByMicllavier Pangan

March 4, 2025

MALAYSIA: Malaysia is accelerating its efforts to become Southeast Asia’s leader in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Government initiatives and incentives

The Malaysian government has introduced a comprehensive suite of incentives to promote EV adoption and infrastructure development. According to The Sun, Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Mr Tengku Zafrul Aziz, stated that the government is committed to transforming the country into a regional EV hub through policy measures that attract global investors and incentivise local adoption.

These measures include exemptions from import duties, excise taxes, and sales taxes on fully electric vehicles until Dec 31, 2025, significantly reducing the cost barrier for consumers. Additionally, EV owners benefit from road tax exemptions during this period, further enhancing the appeal of electric mobility.

According to Malay Mail, the government has also introduced income tax relief of up to RM2,500 (S$755) annually through 2027 for expenses related to the installation or subscription of EV charging facilities. This initiative aims to ensure accessible and convenient charging options for EV owners.

Strategic industry partnerships

Malaysia’s commitment to becoming an EV hub is further evidenced by strategic collaborations with international automotive players. According to Reuters, global automaker Stellantis partnered with Chinese company Leapmotor to introduce an electric SUV in Malaysia in October 2024, marking its entry into the Southeast Asian market. This move aligns with Malaysia’s goal to have EVs and hybrids constitute 20% of new car sales by 2030.

See also  Grab to boost Southeast Asia's EV revolution with 50,000 BYD vehicles

Local manufacturing milestones

Local automotive manufacturers are also pivotal in driving Malaysia’s EV ambitions. Proton, the national automaker, unveiled its first EV, the Proton e.MAS 7, in December 2024. Available in basic and premium models, priced at RM109,800 and RM123,800, respectively, the e.MAS 7 signifies Proton’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

During the launch, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed optimism that future iterations of the e.MAS 7 could be manufactured domestically, involving more local firms in EV production. This, he stated, would help boost Malaysia’s position in the global EV supply chain.

Future outlook

Malaysia’s concerted efforts to establish itself as a regional leader in the EV sector are evident in its policy initiatives, industry collaborations, and infrastructure development. However, challenges remain in ensuring mass adoption and addressing public concerns regarding affordability and accessibility.

 

ByMicllavier Pangan

Related Post

Malaysia

A decade-long mystery: Search for the missing MH370 resumes after 11 years

March 4, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Malaysia

‘Online business lifestyle offers location independence?’: A netizen talks about Malaysians living the digital nomad dream

March 4, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Food Malaysia

Nasi lemak nation: The dish that unites Malaysia across generations

March 3, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

You missed

In the Hood

Corporate woman struggles whether to stay or walk away from her toxic workplace

March 4, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Malaysia

A decade-long mystery: Search for the missing MH370 resumes after 11 years

March 4, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Singapore News

Singapore house achieves historic milestone by winning prestigious World Architecture Festival award

March 4, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Singapore News

SG Govt warns of extremely low chances of recovering losses in cryptocurrency scams

March 4, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.