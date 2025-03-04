MALAYSIA: Malaysia is accelerating its efforts to become Southeast Asia’s leader in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Government initiatives and incentives

The Malaysian government has introduced a comprehensive suite of incentives to promote EV adoption and infrastructure development. According to The Sun, Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Mr Tengku Zafrul Aziz, stated that the government is committed to transforming the country into a regional EV hub through policy measures that attract global investors and incentivise local adoption.

These measures include exemptions from import duties, excise taxes, and sales taxes on fully electric vehicles until Dec 31, 2025, significantly reducing the cost barrier for consumers. Additionally, EV owners benefit from road tax exemptions during this period, further enhancing the appeal of electric mobility.

According to Malay Mail, the government has also introduced income tax relief of up to RM2,500 (S$755) annually through 2027 for expenses related to the installation or subscription of EV charging facilities. This initiative aims to ensure accessible and convenient charging options for EV owners.

Strategic industry partnerships

Malaysia’s commitment to becoming an EV hub is further evidenced by strategic collaborations with international automotive players. According to Reuters, global automaker Stellantis partnered with Chinese company Leapmotor to introduce an electric SUV in Malaysia in October 2024, marking its entry into the Southeast Asian market. This move aligns with Malaysia’s goal to have EVs and hybrids constitute 20% of new car sales by 2030.

Local manufacturing milestones

Local automotive manufacturers are also pivotal in driving Malaysia’s EV ambitions. Proton, the national automaker, unveiled its first EV, the Proton e.MAS 7, in December 2024. Available in basic and premium models, priced at RM109,800 and RM123,800, respectively, the e.MAS 7 signifies Proton’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

During the launch, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed optimism that future iterations of the e.MAS 7 could be manufactured domestically, involving more local firms in EV production. This, he stated, would help boost Malaysia’s position in the global EV supply chain.

Future outlook

Malaysia’s concerted efforts to establish itself as a regional leader in the EV sector are evident in its policy initiatives, industry collaborations, and infrastructure development. However, challenges remain in ensuring mass adoption and addressing public concerns regarding affordability and accessibility.