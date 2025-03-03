Technology

Samsung expands AI phone lineup with budget 5G Galaxy A series as competition with Apple heats up

ByMary Alavanza

March 3, 2025
SEOUL: Samsung Electronics is bringing its flagship software elements to the rest of its portfolio by introducing its comprehensive mobile artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Awesome Intelligence, for the first time to its latest budget-friendly Galaxy A series: Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G.

The company’s new Galaxy A26 at US$299.99 (S$404.75), alongside the other two 6.7-inch 5G handsets, now has AI improvements in photo editing and Circle to Search. Meanwhile, the US$499.99 (S$674.59) Galaxy A56 has enhanced night photography and the Best Face feature for optimising group photos, as reported by Bloomberg.

TM Roh, Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, said, “The new Galaxy A series marks an important step in our mission of AI for all by opening Galaxy’s incredible mobile AI experiences to even more people around the world.”

Samsung’s launch comes just days after Apple introduced the iPhone 16e at US$599 (S$808.18), a lower-cost option aimed at attracting more users to its ecosystem.

Both companies are pushing to broaden their reach amid the AI boom. Samsung uses its own AI along with Alphabet’s Google, which makes the Android system for its phones. On the other hand, Apple is developing its Apple Intelligence suite while relying on OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Alibaba Group for some of its components. /TISG

See also  Govt plans to more than triple the number of AI practitioners in Singapore

Read also:  “These are testing times” — Samsung apologises for causing concerns about its lag in AI chip market amid profit jump

