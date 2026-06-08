MHA: 3 social media platforms have been ordered to block content targeting Indian community and undermining Singapore’s multiculturalism; suspected from China-based platform

SINGAPORE: Singapore has ordered YouTube, Facebook, and X (Twitter) to block access to 14 social media posts that authorities say targeted the Indian community and threatened the country’s racial harmony.

The action came after the Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued Disabling Directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA), requiring the platforms to prevent Singapore-based users from accessing the content. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the posts promoted divisive narratives about race and multiculturalism in Singapore.

Such negative content raises concerns about how foreign-origin content can inflame tensions in a society built on a delicate balance of different cultures, languages and religions.

Content traced to overseas sources likely originated from a China-based platform

In a statement released on June 6, MHA said investigations found the content likely originated from a China-based platform before spreading to other websites and social media channels.

Authorities stressed there is currently no evidence linking the content to any foreign government. Instead, it appears to have been created and shared by overseas individuals.

Second Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law, Edwin Tong, said the videos promoted the idea that one ethnic group had a stronger claim to Singapore than others and attempted to portray multiculturalism as superficial.

Mr Tong added that the content sought to divide people along racial lines and challenged the principles that have shaped Singapore’s society since independence.

Selective images used to support claims that Singapore was being “overrun” by Indians

According to MHA, the posts relied on selective images and videos to support their arguments. Some featured crowded scenes in Little India, likely filmed during weekends when migrant workers gather on their day off. Others showed religious events involving Indian devotees.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) YouTube video screenshot that selectively uses images and videos of crowded streets along Little India to support their arguments targeting the Indian community

Authorities said these visuals were presented out of context to support claims that Singapore was being “overrun” by Indians. The posts also contained derogatory language directed at the Indian community.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Facebook posts screenshot that uses images and videos of crowded streets along Little India to portray Singapore as being “overrun” by Indians

MHA assessed that the content may fall foul of Section 298A of the Penal Code, which covers acts that promote hostility between racial groups or threaten racial harmony. The offence carries penalties of up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine.

MHA: Indian migrant workers contribute significantly to Singapore and shouldn’t be vilified

Speaking to reporters, Mr Tong said the concern was the potential damage such narratives could cause to social cohesion, regardless of view counts or online traction. He added that foreign attempts to divide Singaporeans along racial lines couldn’t be ignored.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Video screenshot depicting President Tharman Shanmugaratnam as over-representation of Indians in Singapore’s government

MHA also warned that it had observed efforts to push more of this content into Singapore’s online space. The ministry said Indian migrant workers, particularly those working in sectors such as construction, contribute significantly to Singapore and shouldn’t be singled out or vilified.

No community enjoys greater rights than another, regardless of race, in Singapore

Singapore’s approach has long rested on the idea that no community enjoys greater rights than another, regardless of race or background, which is why authorities viewed these posts as more than offensive comments. They were seen as attempts to challenge a core principle that allows a diverse population to live and work together.

Harmful narratives no longer need physical borders to spread. A video uploaded overseas can reach local audiences within minutes and shape perceptions before facts catch up.

So check where information comes from, question its intent and avoid resharing or circulating content that seeks to turn neighbour against neighbour. A multiracial society works only when people refuse to let others define one community as less deserving than another.