;
Technology

Singapore leads APAC in AI adoption in the workplace

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 2, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore has emerged as the leading country in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into workplace operations, according to a recent report by PERSOLKELLY.

The study indicates that 45% of Singaporean businesses already use AI in their daily functions, and another 38% plan to adopt AI technologies soon.

47% of businesses in Singapore plan to implement internal AI policies within the next year. Meanwhile, 26% aim to do so within two years, and 9% expect it to take more than two years.

However, the report reveals a disparity in employer focus, emphasising technology adoption more than supporting employees through the transition.

While 45% of business leaders in Singapore are willing to redefine job roles to integrate AI, only 27% are prepared to help affected employees transition to new opportunities. This percentage is slightly lower than the APAC average of 36%.

Efforts to reskill and redeploy employees are underway, with 53% of businesses planning to offer reskilling programs and 47% intending to create new jobs that complement AI.

See also  Oracle offers 10,000 free slots for foundational training in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data management

Additionally, 41% of companies are educating employees on AI’s impacts and solutions.

Despite this, a significant skills gap persists. While 80% of employers expect substantial job displacement due to AI, only 16% plan to offer internal upskilling and just 17% intend to support employees in gaining relevant AI certifications and education.

The report suggests a need for more robust employee development programs to manage the transition to an AI-centric workplace.

The PERSOLKELLY study also reveals the primary reasons Singaporean firms are adopting AI. The top motivations include boosting productivity (57%), increasing efficiency (59%), and reducing human error (40%).

The most common AI tools in use are AI chatbots and virtual assistants (27%), AI for writing tasks (23%), and robotic process automation (RPA) tools (19%).

Only 8% of Singaporean firms plan to hire individuals with AI-related skills, while 5% intend to partner with specialized staffing companies.

The report also noted a relatively low percentage of leaders foreseeing AI’s impact on legal departments (11%) and recruitment processes (10%), compared to the broader APAC average of 16%.

See also  Jasper secures S$9M investment for AI digitalisation for maritime operations

While Singapore leads the region in AI adoption, the report suggests that companies need to increase their efforts to support employees through this technological shift, with a stronger emphasis on reskilling and internal career development programs.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Technology

2024 survey reveals 71% of employers value AI skills more than experience

November 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Technology

Singapore’s companies struggle to harness transformative power of AI, survey finds

November 7, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Asia Technology

World’s first wooden satellite, made in Japan, bound for space

November 6, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Gadgets

‘Thought this reputable brand can last a few years…’ — Another Samsung phone user laments after her screen fills up with green & purple lines

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ICA warns of heavy traffic from Nov 15 to Jan 1 after a record 543,000 SG-MY land crossings seen on 1 day, Sept 6

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Woman gets charged S$7.99 for FREE ice cream or fries after she scanned QR code; Jollibee investigates

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the House

Police may soon have the power to restrict bank transactions to protect scam victims

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.