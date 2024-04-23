Technology

Huawei and partners join forces to create a smarter and greener Singapore

ByMary Alavanza

April 23, 2024
Huawei Singapore Partner Summit 2024

SINGAPORE: Governments worldwide are turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost their economies. Singapore, for instance, is investing over S$1 billion in AI over the next five years through its National AI Strategy.

However, major tech players must join the effort for AI to thrive. Recognizing this need, Huawei empowers partners to contribute to building a smarter and greener Singapore.

According to The Edge Singapore, Huawei is teaming up with partners to tackle industry challenges head-on and create new value for customers using AI.

Mr Maxi Wang, CEO of Huawei International, laid it out plain and simple at the Huawei Singapore Partner Summit on April 12.

He said, “The development of AI has evolved from small-scale customisation to massive industrial-level application. We want to help all industries make the most of these new developments.

So, we are leveraging the collective strengths of our business portfolio to build a solid foundation for a digital and intelligent world.”

See also  China AI startups target Singapore as prime destination for global expansion

According to Mr Wang, “Since its launch in 2022, our Singapore AI Centre of Excellence has quickly become a leader in innovation.

We also collaborate with partners through our Horizon platform to solve important real-world problems and add great value.”

Mr Ivan Low, Huawei International’s chief strategy officer, said that to encourage the adoption of AI, Huawei has crafted more than “100 scenario-specific industry solutions for over 10 verticals.”

These solutions, built on top-notch IT infrastructure and an open cloud platform, feature interactive collaboration, intelligent sensing, and seamless connectivity.

One standout solution is Huawei’s OneMap GPT, which integrates geospatial and generative AI technology with data from both public and private sectors, simplifying tasks like scheduling and property searches.

But beyond AI, digitalisation is crucial too. Huawei’s partners can speed up their customers’ digitalisation efforts by leveraging Huawei’s latest offerings, like the 10Gbps Cloud Campus and Wi-Fi 7 access points.

Additionally, Intelligent O&M employs big data analysis and AI to ensure network efficiency. Security is a priority, too, with Huawei’s Multilayer Ransomware Protection (MRP) offering robust security at both network and storage levels.

See also  What's next for beleaguered smartphone giant Huawei?

Huawei Cloud Stack (HCS) offers 90+ cloud services for private and on-premises use. It allows seamless deployment in businesses’ data centres, streamlining operations and ensuring compatibility with Huawei Cloud services and APIs.

Huawei is also taking green action. They’re partnering with EV-electric (EVe) to roll out ultra-fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) in Singapore.

These chargers boast charging rates of around 1km per second! Plus, they’re powered by solar panels and battery energy storage systems, making them a win for EV owners and the environment.

Mr Low stated, “Digitalisation, intelligence and decarbonisation will be the biggest opportunities for Huawei to continue to invest over the next decade.

These will be supported by AI computing, large models and the shift to AI-generated content. Clean energy generation and carbon-conscious consumption will also create new solutions to meet the industry’s decarbonisation requirements

However, Huawei knows that “no company has all the capabilities,” so they’re doubling down on their partner ecosystem. Ms Lei Ting, senior vice president of Huawei Enterprise Business for Singapore, stated:

See also  Google and Android system start to cut ties with Huawei

We will double down on partner enablement, optimise partner policies to protect partners’ investment, incentivise partners’ contribution to enhancing joint market development and strengthen their capabilities.

Our key objective is to develop our services with our partners to support our customers’ digital transformation goals.” /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Technology

Singapore shoppers trust influencers more than traditional ads

October 31, 2024 Gemma Iso
Technology

Singapore consumers’ confidence in AI drops 11% over the past 12 months due to poor experiences

October 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy Technology

Musk vs Ambani: Billionaires in a tug of war over India’s satellite internet

October 25, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Featured News SG Politics

Workers’ Party launches tribute documentary to Hougang in time for its 67th anniversary

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Tourist says he had “3 incredible days in SG” but the hot weather got him “drenched in sweat” which made it “absolutely miserable”

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Labubu (monster) vs Laobu (mother): What’s wrong with spending money on both?

November 3, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Featured News Lifestyle

Even with S$10K/month income, SG couple with 4yo daughter say they can’t afford to have more kids due to Singapore’s high cost of living

November 3, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.