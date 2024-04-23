SINGAPORE: Governments worldwide are turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost their economies. Singapore, for instance, is investing over S$1 billion in AI over the next five years through its National AI Strategy.

However, major tech players must join the effort for AI to thrive. Recognizing this need, Huawei empowers partners to contribute to building a smarter and greener Singapore.

According to The Edge Singapore, Huawei is teaming up with partners to tackle industry challenges head-on and create new value for customers using AI.

Mr Maxi Wang, CEO of Huawei International, laid it out plain and simple at the Huawei Singapore Partner Summit on April 12.

He said, “The development of AI has evolved from small-scale customisation to massive industrial-level application. We want to help all industries make the most of these new developments.

So, we are leveraging the collective strengths of our business portfolio to build a solid foundation for a digital and intelligent world.”

According to Mr Wang, “Since its launch in 2022, our Singapore AI Centre of Excellence has quickly become a leader in innovation.

We also collaborate with partners through our Horizon platform to solve important real-world problems and add great value.”

Mr Ivan Low, Huawei International’s chief strategy officer, said that to encourage the adoption of AI, Huawei has crafted more than “100 scenario-specific industry solutions for over 10 verticals.”

These solutions, built on top-notch IT infrastructure and an open cloud platform, feature interactive collaboration, intelligent sensing, and seamless connectivity.

One standout solution is Huawei’s OneMap GPT, which integrates geospatial and generative AI technology with data from both public and private sectors, simplifying tasks like scheduling and property searches.

But beyond AI, digitalisation is crucial too. Huawei’s partners can speed up their customers’ digitalisation efforts by leveraging Huawei’s latest offerings, like the 10Gbps Cloud Campus and Wi-Fi 7 access points.

Additionally, Intelligent O&M employs big data analysis and AI to ensure network efficiency. Security is a priority, too, with Huawei’s Multilayer Ransomware Protection (MRP) offering robust security at both network and storage levels.

Huawei Cloud Stack (HCS) offers 90+ cloud services for private and on-premises use. It allows seamless deployment in businesses’ data centres, streamlining operations and ensuring compatibility with Huawei Cloud services and APIs.

Huawei is also taking green action. They’re partnering with EV-electric (EVe) to roll out ultra-fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) in Singapore.

These chargers boast charging rates of around 1km per second! Plus, they’re powered by solar panels and battery energy storage systems, making them a win for EV owners and the environment.

Mr Low stated, “Digitalisation, intelligence and decarbonisation will be the biggest opportunities for Huawei to continue to invest over the next decade.

These will be supported by AI computing, large models and the shift to AI-generated content. Clean energy generation and carbon-conscious consumption will also create new solutions to meet the industry’s decarbonisation requirements”

However, Huawei knows that “no company has all the capabilities,” so they’re doubling down on their partner ecosystem. Ms Lei Ting, senior vice president of Huawei Enterprise Business for Singapore, stated:

“We will double down on partner enablement, optimise partner policies to protect partners’ investment, incentivise partners’ contribution to enhancing joint market development and strengthen their capabilities.

Our key objective is to develop our services with our partners to support our customers’ digital transformation goals.” /TISG