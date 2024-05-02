;
New study reveals that majority of Singapore companies still enforce 100% office-based work policy

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 2, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent study by Reeracoen Singapore revealed that despite growing global trends towards flexible work arrangements, most companies in Singapore are sticking with traditional office-based work policies.

According to the study, more than half of the companies in Singapore maintain a 100% office-based work policy, with only 7% offering fully flexible or remote working options.

The data suggests that while some companies embrace new work models, a significant portion remains hesitant.

The study indicates that 37% of companies in Singapore have implemented hybrid working arrangements, a model that combines in-office and remote work.

However, this still leaves a considerable gap compared to the push for greater flexibility in the global workforce.

The study also highlighted another concern regarding awareness of upcoming legislation: 28% of companies are unaware of the Workplace Fairness Legislation (WFL), which will be implemented in the second half of 2024.

This legislation is designed to foster fair and meritocratic employment practices while protecting employees from workplace discrimination based on protected characteristics, such as age, gender, race, religion, or disability.

For the 72% of companies aware of the WFL, there are signs of proactive measures to comply with the upcoming legislation and promote workplace fairness.

These companies have adopted various strategies to combat discrimination in hiring and employment practices.

Among the approaches are strict adherence to tripartite guidelines, creating anti-discrimination policies, anonymous resume checking, and conducting structured interviews focused on skills and qualifications instead of personal characteristics.

The Ministry of Manpower has encouraged all companies to familiarize themselves with the new legislation and take necessary steps to ensure compliance.

Industry experts believe increasing awareness and promoting best practices are essential to creating a fair and equitable workplace in Singapore.

As the implementation date for the WFL approaches, companies are expected to play a crucial role in shaping a workplace environment that is inclusive and free from discrimination.

However, the study’s results suggest that more efforts are needed to raise awareness and encourage companies to adopt more flexible and fair workplace policies.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

