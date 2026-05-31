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(TikTok screengrab/ reneechongruien)
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F&B worker says some Singaporeans have the worst attitude toward service staff

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A local TikTok user did not hold back her opinion that although Singaporeans are highly educated, some are ill-behaved toward workers in the Food & Beverage and other service industries, and she gave examples of the unreasonable demands they’ve made.

In her May 24 post, @reneechongruien began by saying she was aware her opinion is an unpopular one. However, as a full-time F&B worker, she expressed that “Singaporeans can sometimes have the worst attitudes toward service staff that I’ve ever encountered.”

Ms Renee clarified, however, that as controversial as her take is, it does not come from a place of hatred toward any culture or nationality but is simply based on her observations while working.

The content creator, who is also a musician, explained that she has been financially independent since the age of 18, paying for most of her personal expenses as well as her brother’s tuition and enrichment classes. As an F&B worker, she works six days a week, from nine to 11 hours each day, with only a 45-minute lunch break. 

“Singapore often prides itself as one of the most educated countries in the world,” Ms Renee said. “However, I’ve also come to realise that being highly educated does not necessarily translate into kindness, basic respect, or empathy.”

Ms Renee then began to give examples of the poor behaviour she has encountered while working in the service industry, starting from complaints about poor customer service.

“To be clear, customers absolutely have the right to give feedback when it’s justified, especially if staff are rude, careless, or genuinely provide poor service. Mistakes happen, and accountability matters. However, I’ve also seen colleagues getting scolded or yelled at for things that honestly feel unreasonable to me,” the TikToker said.

She said that customers have gotten upset or angry when they were given coins as change instead of notes. Others have had a negative reaction when others were served before they were, even though they weren’t first in line. 

In another case, customers expected the F&B staff to clean up a mess that their child had made “far outside of the store.

Finally, others have complained about “waiting more than five minutes” in spite of a long queue during peak hours, and only one staff member was inside the store doing everything.

“From my perspective, so if this reactions are honestly shocking and absurd. 

Singapore has one of the highest employment rates in the world, and yet many people seem unable to extend basic patience or empathy towards workers when dealing with stressful conditions,” she added. /TISG

Read also: Food delivery rider argues with F&B staff amid holiday rush to fulfil orders; others say situation should have been avoided

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