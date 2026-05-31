‘It feels like everything’s collapsing’: 25-year-old graduate says he’s still jobless even after sending 400 to 500 applications

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old graduate says he is beginning to feel like he is “watching everything collapse” after spending the past six months unemployed despite submitting between 400 and 500 job applications since graduating from a local university in December 2025.

Sharing his frustrations on a local online forum, the graduate shared that he has been applying to practically every type of job available and has long stopped caring about “market average” fresh graduate salaries or whether the position even matches his economics degree.

“Bruh, I’ve applied to countless types of jobs… and nothing, damn,” he wrote. “The number of HR screening calls I can count with one hand, the number of serious interviews/assessments, count with one finger (that’s 1). And that has been put on hold; suddenly the company is re-evaluating if they want to hire for that position (WTF?).”

Although he has been channelling his energy into self-improvement and staying disciplined, he admitted the uncertainty surrounding his future still feels overwhelming.

“I have been trying to stay disciplined, work out, and learn new skills, but honestly the pressure—I got a partner and a future to worry about while my savings are drying up. I don’t know, it feels like everything’s collapsing.”

By the end of his post, the weary graduate said, “Thought I’d vent it all here, if anyone relates, maybe we can talk it out together.”

“It’s time to change up your job search strategy.”

Given the sheer number of applications he had sent out, several Singaporean Redditors speculated that his résumé might be part of the problem.

One individual wrote, “Hmm, maybe there’s a problem with your resume? (Sounds crazy, but just check, I guess.) your resume has some formatting issues causing it to not be picked up by systems properly?”

“Try to view your applications and make sure whatever info you filled in is correct and your resume is downloadable.”

Another shared, “Not saying this to flex, but something is definitely wrong with your resume. I am getting 2-3 interviews a week in finance, fintech and engineering firms, and failed all my interviews.”

“The opportunity is certainly there, and it’s not as bleak as what everyone says (yes, I know there’s truth to it, but successful people don’t share their stories online). I hope this can renew your confidence and retackle your problem from the bottom up.”

Some Redditors also encouraged the graduate to stop relying solely on blind online applications and focus more heavily on networking instead.

“At 500 application rejections, it’s time to change up your job search strategy,” one commenter advised.

“Easiest way to get a job is through networking. Sounds like you might just be submitting applications blindly. It’s not about how many jobs you apply for but the quality of each submission. Go network with friends, classmates, family, alum, former colleagues, professors, etc.”

Another person encouraged him to reach out directly to his university for support.

They said, “What school? Ask the professors and faculty for help. No need to be embarrassed, or they should be when their product fails in the market.”

“I’m saying this because I and my wife and other alums who are in middle management now have been personally asked by the school (NUS) to hire or at least favor our own graduates whenever possible. Also shows how brutal the market is right now.”

A handful of commenters also attempted to lift the graduate’s spirits, encouraging him not to let the repeated rejections crush his confidence.

One wrote, “Don’t give up. Even though it’s getting harder and harder. If you have specialised software skills, maybe you can do some side hustles. Have not been working since the end of 2022 here.”

Another commented, “Hang in there! One thing that I’ve seen that helped me and others was also getting in through referrals—even if you don’t know somebody, you could connect through LinkedIn and express your interest in the roles, and if they would be okay to refer you in.”

In other news, a fed-up wife turned to social media to vent her frustration after her husband allegedly refused to help out with household chores, even after their domestic helper left the family.

Posting in the SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER Facebook group on Thursday (May 14), she shared that they had had a helper for six years.

Read more: ‘70% of our marriage he’s been jobless’: Wife says unemployed husband refuses to help after maid left