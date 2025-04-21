Analysts: Lady Gaga’s Singapore Mayhem Ball concert to bring in 200K visitors and up to S$250M in revenue

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Lady Gaga’s “Mayhem Ball” concert in Singapore, her only Asian stop, is expected to draw around 200,000 visitors and generate up to S$250 million in revenue, according to analysts. While the impact may not match Taylor Swift’s Midas Touch, which boosted the city-state’s economy by S$540 million , analysts still expect The Gaga Effect to lift Singapore’s tourism and retail sectors, Singapore Business Review reported.

Lau Kong Cheen, an associate professor at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, expects the concerts to bring in between S$200 million and S$250 million across sectors, including entertainment and tourism. While Taylor Swift’s shows may have brought in higher direct revenue, Mr Lau believes Lady Gaga’s overall impact could be on par.

Dr Natt Srinara, a marketing lecturer at EHL Hospitality Business School, estimated that Lady Gaga’s concerts could bring in between S$100 million and S$200 million in tourism receipts, lower than the about S$300 million generated by Taylor Swift’s six-night shows last March 2024.

Dr Srinara told Singapore Business Review that the current trade dispute situation could soften demand slightly, pointing to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

He added, “But because Singapore is really the most viable venue in all of Southeast Asia, even possibly Asia, we should still see decent numbers [of economic value].”

In early April, Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong said in Parliament that while Singapore may or may not avoid a recession this year, the economy of the city-state will still be “significantly impacted” by the waves of tariffs .

Christopher Khoo, managing director at MasterConsult Services, said the concerts are expected to attract 200,000 visitors. He noted that although anticipation for Lady Gaga’s return is high, “it will not measure up to what Taylor Swift achieved last year.”

According to the Singapore Tourism Board, Taylor Swift’s exclusive appearance in Singapore last year, which brought in criticism from regional neighbours, brought in more than 300,000 fans from Singapore and across Southeast Asia.

Data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore revealed that tourism receipts from her concerts, along with Coldplay’s, reached between S$350 million and S$450 million.

DBS data cited by Bloomberg said Taylor Swift’s shows alone may have brought in S$300 million to S$400 million. ​​Preliminary data from CoStar Group Inc. showed that Taylor Swift’s six-day concerts led to the highest average daily hotel revenue in March and set a new record for revenue per available room.

Mr Khoo noted that Lady Gaga’s four-night May stop in the Lion City could be a “strategic opportunity”, as the month is usually a lull period for Singapore tourism.

He added that Singapore could easily absorb the expected crowd without affecting regular tourist traffic, noting that, unlike Taylor Swift’s concerts last year, which came right after the Singapore Airshow and led to a crowded Singapore.

The airshow was held from Feb 20 to 25, 2024, while Taylor Swift’s concerts followed soon after, from Mar 2 to 9.

According to Mr Lau, high-profile concerts have made the city-state “look more fun, energetic and exciting, beyond just being seen as a place for culture and shopping.” /TISG

