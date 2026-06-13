Indian mum says she was pushed aside for a seat before stranger stepped in to help

SINGAPORE: In a June 3 Instagram post, an Indian woman in Singapore told of how a woman pushed her in order to grab a seat on the train that had been offered to her by commuters who saw her holding her sleeping baby.

However, a complete reversal of that stranger’s rudeness soon took place. Another woman not only offered her a seat but also fanned her and her sleeping child nonstop for the next 15 minutes in the crowded train.

“One pushed. One helped. And that’s why I’ll never forget Singapore,” wrote the post author (@unplugwithsakshi), who lives in Singapore, adding a heart emoji to the caption of her post.

The new mum explained that while they were on their way back from Universal Studios on a hot day, her baby fell asleep on her shoulder while they were waiting for their ride home on the MRT.

Ms Sakshi said that the train that arrived was full, but when the passengers inside the cabin she entered saw her, several offered her a seat.

However, before she could take it, another woman swooped in and grabbed the seat for herself, apparently pushing her away. According to the post author, the woman appeared to also be an Indian and looked to be around 35 to 40 years old.

Ms Sakshi added that the woman did not seem to have anything physically wrong with her, but she just chose to ignore the woman’s rudeness.

Fortunately, another woman, described by the post author as being between 40 and 45 years old, very quickly offered her a seat, and as if that kindness were not enough, went on to fan her and her child, as it was warm on the train.

“I was so emotional at that time,” she said, “no stranger has ever done anything this kind for me.”

When Ms Sakshi thanked her for her kindness, the woman replied, telling her not to worry as she understood the challenges of travelling with a baby, adding that it was her duty to help the young mum out, as she was raising a future generation.

“So you know, you got the message, right? How one small act can represent your country in a foreign land, and how one small act by a stranger can define a complete memory, a complete journey, for you,” she said at the end of her video.

The Independent Singapore reached out to Ms Sakshi, who told us, “I just want to say that Singapore people are a gem. Unknowingly knowingly we met very kind people. In another incident, a stranger handed over an umbrella to us when it was drizzling, and we were standing at the traffic light with our baby.”

She added that she is “really impressed with everything… the rules, regulations, cleanliness… everything is top notch./TISG

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