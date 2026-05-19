‘Always choose kindness!’: PAP MP stops at accident site, offers to take home stranded PHV passengers in the rain

SINGAPORE: When a first-time Member of Parliament (MP) from the People’s Action Party (PAP) happened to pass by an accident that had taken place at West Coast Highway, he went out of his way to stop and offer to take some stranded passengers home.

Cai Yinzhou, who is part of the PAP team at Bishan-Toa Payoh, wrote in a social media post that when he stopped at the location where the accident took place, he offered to pick up some Private Hire Vehicles (PHV) passengers, who were stuck in the rain.

“Took a slight detour to send Ben, Hazel, and their mum home. Turns out they were TPYC residents! Remember, always choose kindness!” wrote the first-time MP, who represents the Toa Payoh Central ward.

He posted a dash cam video of the incident, showing a lorry and a car by the side of the road, as well as three people sharing an umbrella a few meters away. At the end of the clip, Mr Cai included a photo of the three, now safe and dry inside his car.

Mr Cai’s social media post has gotten a good amount of attention from netizens, who commended and thanked him for his kindness.

“Hope more Singaporeans are like this, helping one another. Thanks for sharing!” wrote a Facebook user.

“A wonderful act of kindness. Well done!” a commenter added, while another called the MP a “hero without a cape.”

On Instagram, the family whom Mr Cai helped also expressed their gratitude.

“Many thanks. That is my daughter and son who got stranded there after the accident. You definitely made their day,” was one such comment.

“Thank you again for helping us out! Still can’t believe the crazy coincidence that the person who helped us was our MP,” another family member wrote.

“I know! Surreal for me too, but just glad everyone is ok!” Mr Cai answered.

Before his entry to the political arena last year, Mr Cai was a social entrepreneur who had been named Strait Times Singaporean of the Year in 2020. /TISG

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