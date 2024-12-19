SINGAPORE: Taylor Swift’s Midas Touch has boosted economies worldwide, including Singapore’s, with The Eras Tour contributing an estimated US$400 million (S$540 million) to the city-state’s economy.

Singapore secured an exclusive deal to host six of the tour’s dates in March 2024, making it the only Southeast Asian stop on Taylor’s global trek.

Swifties flocked to the city-state from across the region, helping to boost Singapore’s economy by around US$400 million (about S$540 million), as reported by Yahoo Finance.

While the exclusive Taylor Swift concert deal, which reportedly cost the Singaporean government up to US$3 million (S$4.05 million) per show, sparked criticism in the region, it also significantly boosted local businesses and services.

The Eras Tour also helped boost the American economy by a phenomenal US$5.7 billion (about S$7.7 billion), the UK by an estimated US$1.3 billion (about S$1.8 billion), Australia by US$558 million (about S$753.1 million), and Canada by US$439 million (about S$592.5 million).

It also boosted the economies of Japan, France, Italy, Germany, Ireland, Brazil, Mexico, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, and Argentina.

According to Forbes, the recently concluded tour has made history as the highest-grossing tour ever, with an estimated US$2.2 billion (about S$2.97 million) in earnings.

The success has propelled Taylor Swift to billionaire status, with her net worth now estimated at US$1.6 billion (about S$2.2 million). /TISG

Read also: Swiftonomics boosted 35% UOB card billings; cardholders spent over S$30M on Eras Tour tickets

Featured image by Depositphotos