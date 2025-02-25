SG Economy

Nomura warns SGD rates could underperform as market positions unwind

ByMary Alavanza

February 25, 2025
Singapore dollar bills

SINGAPORE: Nomura has entered a two-year Singapore dollar (SGD) trade against US rates through the March International Monetary Market (Mar-IMM), with a conviction level of 3 out of 5, targeting a 25 basis point gain by the end of March, as SGD rates have outperformed US rates since mid-January.

Still, Nomura cautioned that an unwinding of market positions could lead to SGD rate underperformance, particularly in shorter-term maturities, the Singapore Business Review reported.

The Singapore Overnight Rate Average (SORA), a key measure of borrowing transactions, has dropped sharply to an average of 2.5% in February, indicating temporary liquidity shifts. Meanwhile, the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) is trading 125 basis points above the mid-point of the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) policy band, according to Nomura.

Loan growth in Singapore was particularly strong in December, driven by both commercial and consumer lending. As a result, banks may reduce their receiving activity in the Overnight Index Swap (OIS) market as the share of time deposits declines, Nomura noted.

Nomura added that SGD rates appear overvalued relative to the implied S$NEER metric. For the first time in four years, the implied SGD rate is above the three-month SORA rate, suggesting that markets may be expecting monetary easing.

While markets anticipate easing trade tensions, Nomura remains cautious about possible tariff escalations, which could hurt Singapore’s growth and renew expectations for MAS policy easing. /TISG

Read also: STI drops 0.16% on Monday following equities market review group’s detailed proposals

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

STI drops 0.16% on Monday following equities market review group’s detailed proposals

February 24, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks saw little movement as trading began on Friday—STI slipped 0.02%

February 21, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks retreated at Thursday’s open—STI declined 0.4%

February 20, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

SG Economy

Nomura warns SGD rates could underperform as market positions unwind

February 25, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Asia

Scam hubs linked to banned offshore operators threaten to become a permanent fixture in the Philippines

February 25, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Sports

Venus Williams declines Indian Wells wildcard

February 25, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Entertainment

The Academy confirmed BLACKPINK’s Lisa will perform at the 2025 Oscars with Doja Cat and RAYE, making her the first K-pop idol to do so

February 25, 2025 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.