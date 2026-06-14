‘I’m so weary of our weather’: SG man wonders if it’s time to leave Singapore

SINGAPORE: If you’ve ever stepped outside, immediately started sweating, and wondered whether humans were actually meant to live in this level of humidity, you’re probably not alone.

One man recently admitted that Singapore’s heat has become such a concern that it has made him think about something he never seriously considered before: moving overseas.

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Tuesday (Jun 9), he said that while he and his children are still coping with the weather for now, the recent heat has made him question what life in Singapore might be like in the years ahead.

He also shared that several of his friends have already left the country because they wanted to escape the endless cycle of hot and humid weather.

“I’ve had friends who migrated out of SG because it is too hot all year round. Summer, for one season, is acceptable, but they want to experience the full four seasons,” he wrote.

With that in mind, he asked fellow Singaporeans whether they would ever consider doing the same if the country continues getting warmer.

“Will you consider moving overseas if Singapore continues to get warmer each year? Not just El Niño but generally Singapore’s humid and hot weather?” he wrote.

“I‘m so weary of our weather.”

The man’s question quickly sparked a lively discussion online. While some said they would happily tolerate the heat in exchange for Singapore’s safety and convenience, others admitted that the weather has become one of the reasons they are considering a move abroad.

One user said, “Definitely… It’s really unbearable nowadays. Imagine coming out of the shower feeling fresh, and within 5 minutes you will be sweating buckets again.”

Another commented, “Planning to move to Sweden in the next couple of years, I‘m so weary of our weather sweating non-stop daily, and I‘m ok with the winter months there.”

A third shared, “I’ve always wanted to live overseas, and I see it happening in my middle age. The weather here is definitely a push factor for me—not a major one, but it does make a huge difference.”

Others, however, pointed out that life in countries with four seasons comes with its own set of challenges.

One commenter wrote, “If you’re thinking about moving overseas with four seasons, you’ve got to think about winter. It’s a chore living during winter because of the blizzards, and when you want to go to work or even to buy groceries, you have to shovel the ice off your vehicle first and also pay for heating costs.”

Another chimed in, “Winter is cool if you are a tourist but not cool when you have to work and pay bills. If you ever lived in Japan, the bills for opening the heater will shock you.”

A third added, “You want a place that’s hot, or places with typhoons, tornadoes, floods, or earthquakes? Make your decision. Can’t have all at the same time.”

In other news, a man took to social media to share that he felt “cheated” after his uncle asked him and his two brothers to contribute S$1,500 each towards their grandmother’s funeral expenses.

In a post on the r/SingaporeR subreddit, the man said his uncle approached them to help pay for the funeral, which was held at a temple. However, he later became suspicious after checking funeral prices online and finding that similar arrangements typically cost between S$5,000 and S$8,000.

Read more: Man says he feels ‘cheated’ after uncle asked him and brothers to chip in S$1.5k each for grandmother’s funeral cost