;
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded lower on Thursday morning—STI dropped 0.9%

ByMary Alavanza

December 19, 2024
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks traded lower on Thursday morning, following losses in Asian markets after the US Federal Reserve signalled fewer interest rate cuts for 2025. The Straits Times Index (STI) dropped 0.9%, or 34.69 points, to 3,744.93 at 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 140 stocks declined while 24 gained, with 74.4 million securities valued at S$94.4 million traded.

Singapore Post led in trading volume, falling 1.8%, or S$0.01, to S$0.555 with 4.5 million shares exchanged. Genting Singapore also saw high activity, with 3.1 million shares traded, though its price remained steady at S$0.76.

Local banks traded lower as trading began. DBS declined 0.6%, or S$0.27, to S$43.10. OCBC dropped 1.1%, or S$0.18, to S$16.65. UOB fell 1.8%, or S$0.64, to S$35.81.

Asian markets also faced losses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 retreated 1% to 38,703.34, while Australia’s ASX 200 fell 1.8% to 8,157.5 points.

US stocks fell sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but reduced its forecast for rate cuts in 2025. All three major indices closed lower after the Fed said there would be only two rate cuts next year instead of four.

See also  Singapore stocks declined on Thursday—STI dipped by 1.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.6%, shedding more than 1,100 points to 42,326.87. The S&P 500 lost 3% to 5,872.16, while the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 3.6% to 19,392.69.

In Europe, markets fared better, ending the day higher, driven by gains in technology stocks and French automaker Renault. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.2% to 514.43 points, ending a four-day losing streak with technology stocks up 1.1%. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks traded lower on Wednesday morning—STI fell 0.2%

Featured image by Depositphotos 

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Swiftonomics: Taylor’s Midas Touch boosted Singapore’s economy by S$540M

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded lower on Wednesday morning—STI fell 0.2%

December 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded lower on Tuesday’s open—STI dropped 0.3%

December 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Relationships

‘I just feel so tired,’ S’porean shares his father backed out of financially supporting his uni education

December 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

New measures to strengthen enforcement of child access orders spark debate ahead of January 2 rollout

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Technology

Digital banks in Singapore surge in revenue but sink deeper into losses as profit proves elusive

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Nearly half of Singapore employers plan to hire more people next year, with 45% expecting the highest numbers in sales and business development

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.