70-year-old HK actor Ray Lui explains his tips for staying young

HONG KONG: There’s this Hong Kong actor, Ray Lui—you might remember him from back in the ’80s when he was sometimes called Sam Lui, especially if you watched ‘Shanghai Beach.’

Well, he’s famous for looking super young for his age. He recently spilled his secrets on the Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu, according to the New Straits Times.

In his post, Lui mentioned that even though he’s hit the big 7-0 this year, a recent test put his body’s age at just 39. The report, translated by Dimsum Daily and according to Lui, showed his cardiovascular age at 43, his immune system at 44, and his endocrine system at 39, giving him an overall biological age of 39.9.

Feeling healthy and energetic inside

In response to rumours that his young appearance could be the result of cosmetic procedures, he stated that long-term wellness originates internally. He also pointed out that while things such as cosmetic surgery might make you look good on the outside, he focuses on having a healthy and energetic feeling inside, which he believes shines through.

The actor achieves this by maintaining a consistent diet and regular exercise routine. He talked about two key foods in his anti-ageing routine. People often call onions ‘smart vegetables’ because they’re good for your gut. They seem to know how to go after the bad bacteria hanging out in there while helping the good bacteria thrive.

He added that onions are rich in quercetin and offer anti-inflammatory benefits that help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, prevent Alzheimer’s, fight cancer, and regulate blood sugar.

Next up, he’s a big believer in his own special ‘detox energy soup,’ which he says is inspired by healthy Japanese traditions.

The drink includes raw ingredients like bitter melon, cucumber, radish, apple, and lemon—blended without cooking to preserve enzymes, vitamins, and minerals.

More health tips

He also let people in on some other things he does to stay healthy, like taking his time to eat breakfast, making sure he gets regular exercise (especially working his legs), and not eating as much meat and other animal-based foods.

For his mental well-being, Lui, who’s married to a Chinese businesswoman named Yang Xiaojuan, really prioritizes having a peaceful and loving vibe at home. He also suggests skipping big dinners so that you can sleep better.

Lui has been married three times. He is currently married to Yang Xiaojuan (since 2001) and has a child with her. From 1988 to 1989, he was married to his first wife, Kathy Chow. Following that, he married Cally Kwong from 1996 to 1997.

Acting career

Ray Lui Leung-wai, who most people just call Ray Liu, is a Hong Kong actor who was born in Vietnam on Dec 22, 1956.

His family’s roots are in Lianjiang, Guangdong, China, but they had to move to Hong Kong in 1967 because of the Vietnam War. His father encouraged him to take an acting training class, which led him to enroll in TVB’s Artists Training.

He really became well-known for playing this character called ‘Ting Lik’ in the popular 1980 TV show The Bund, and then, he became a big star for playing ‘Ng Sik-Ho’ in the 1991 movie To Be Number One.