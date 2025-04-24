‘Why Indonesia?’: Singaporean couple share 5 reasons why they moved after their HDB MOP

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean couple who love to travel recently shared why they moved to Indonesia after meeting the Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) of their Housing & Development Board (HDB) flat. On Instagram, they wrote, “People often ask us, ‘Huh? Why Indonesia?′ We can choose Australia or Canada, but wouldn’t it be the same situation [as] Singapore?”

Since September 2023, they’ve been travelling almost every month. They realised it didn’t make sense to own a car in Singapore that they rarely used or hold on to a flat they hardly stayed in. So they made Indonesia their “base”, sharing five reasons why.

1. Slower pace of life and lower cost of living

The couple said living in Indonesia gave them space to slow down and focus on themselves without the constant rush. “We can go into our batcave mode to work on ourselves and not have distractions,” they shared.

2. Same experiences, but at half the cost

Comparing the dining experience between the two countries, they pointed out that a date at Sky @57, by well-known chef Justin Quek, a restaurant once located on the 57th storey of Marina Bay Sands, used to cost over S$500 for two people. In Indonesia, they could have a similar meal for S$200—and for four people.

3. Affordable pet sitters instead of pet hotels

When living in Singapore, their “antisocial” cat Aurelia found pet hotels stressful, and they often relied on friends or family to care for her during long trips. In Indonesia, they now have someone who looks after her at home. “Our cat has a personal butler,” they said—something they said “wouldn’t be possible” if they chose to be in Australia or Canada.

4. A condo with three bedrooms at 20% the price of an HDB flat

While they admitted it’s not always easy for foreigners to find housing in Indonesia, it was still more affordable than in other countries. They rented a three-bedroom condo at just 20% of the cost of a similar HDB flat in Singapore. They noted that even in Melbourne, rent for a house 40 minutes from the city was around S$2,500 per month.

5. A helper at S$250 per month

The couple now employ a full-time helper who cooks, does the groceries, and cares for both their home and cat—for just S$250 a month. “We can travel at ease, work on our businesses, and have more time to sleep and do yoga,” they said.

As a bonus, they use the rental income from their Singapore HDB flat to support their travelling lifestyle. “If we make Indonesia our so-called base, it would be more cost-effective compared with places like Singapore, Canada, or Australia,” they added. /TISG

