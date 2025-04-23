GE2025: Dr Chee secures clean fight with Poh Li San in Sembawang West SMC

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown in the newly carved electoral division of Sembawang West, where the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has officially fielded its veteran leader, Dr Chee Soon Juan, against incumbent Member of Parliament Poh Li San of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

At the close of nominations on Wednesday (April 23), only two candidates were declared, ensuring a much-anticipated one-on-one contest in a year crowded with multi-cornered fights elsewhere.

The returning officer confirmed the final slate under the scorching afternoon sun:

“From the west, representing the Singapore Democratic Party, Dr Chee Soon Juan. And from the People’s Action Party, Ms Poh Li San. As such, the election will proceed between these two individuals on May 3rd.”

Both candidates delivered brief speeches following the formalities. Dr Chee, ever fiery and poetic, rallied the crowd with a vision of hope over fear.

“We want Singaporeans to live in hope, not fear. To get back—not just get by. To thrive, not just survive,” he declared in a passionate one-minute speech, urging voters to join the SDP’s movement for change.

Poh Li San, a former Singapore Armed Forces helicopter pilot and current PAP Member of Parliament, has kept a lower profile in the early campaign trail, but her incumbency and the PAP’s deep roots in the area give her a significant advantage in ground support and resources.

However, the SDP sees the straight fight as a golden opportunity. The absence of third-party contenders allows the party to channel all its energy into contrasting its vision with that of the ruling party without the risk of vote-splitting.

Clean fight, clear choice

In a GE packed with battleground Group Representation Constituencies and three-cornered fights, the duel in Sembawang West stands out for its clarity. With no distractions or tactical withdrawals needed, voters here face a clean, direct choice between two distinct visions for Singapore.

Dr Chee, who has spent over two decades as an opposition leader, appears more resolute than ever.

“Join our rallies. Vote SDP,” he closed, to cheers from supporters.

Whether his renewed messaging can finally turn the tide remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Sembawang West will be one to watch come May 3.

Stay tuned to The Independent for the latest coverage of GE2025—straight from the ground.