Thursday, April 24, 2025
26.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Featured NewsSingapore PoliticsSDP
1 min.Read

GE2025: Dr Chee secures clean fight with Poh Li San in Sembawang West SMC

A. Aman
By A. Aman
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown in the newly carved electoral division of Sembawang West, where the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has officially fielded its veteran leader, Dr Chee Soon Juan, against incumbent Member of Parliament Poh Li San of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

At the close of nominations on Wednesday (April 23), only two candidates were declared, ensuring a much-anticipated one-on-one contest in a year crowded with multi-cornered fights elsewhere.

The returning officer confirmed the final slate under the scorching afternoon sun:
“From the west, representing the Singapore Democratic Party, Dr Chee Soon Juan. And from the People’s Action Party, Ms Poh Li San. As such, the election will proceed between these two individuals on May 3rd.”

Both candidates delivered brief speeches following the formalities. Dr Chee, ever fiery and poetic, rallied the crowd with a vision of hope over fear.

“We want Singaporeans to live in hope, not fear. To get back—not just get by. To thrive, not just survive,” he declared in a passionate one-minute speech, urging voters to join the SDP’s movement for change.

- Advertisement -

Poh Li San, a former Singapore Armed Forces helicopter pilot and current PAP Member of Parliament, has kept a lower profile in the early campaign trail, but her incumbency and the PAP’s deep roots in the area give her a significant advantage in ground support and resources.

However, the SDP sees the straight fight as a golden opportunity. The absence of third-party contenders allows the party to channel all its energy into contrasting its vision with that of the ruling party without the risk of vote-splitting.

Clean fight, clear choice

In a GE packed with battleground Group Representation Constituencies and three-cornered fights, the duel in Sembawang West stands out for its clarity. With no distractions or tactical withdrawals needed, voters here face a clean, direct choice between two distinct visions for Singapore.

Dr Chee, who has spent over two decades as an opposition leader, appears more resolute than ever.

“Join our rallies. Vote SDP,” he closed, to cheers from supporters.

- Advertisement -

Whether his renewed messaging can finally turn the tide remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Sembawang West will be one to watch come May 3.

Stay tuned to The Independent for the latest coverage of GE2025—straight from the ground.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

In the Hood

Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter of time before they are...

0
SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee...
PAP

DPM Gan Kim Yong moved from CCK GRC to Punggol GRC

0
SINGAPORE: A veteran in an unfamiliar battleground, Deputy Prime...

Topics

In the Hood

Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter of time before they are...

0
SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee...
PAP

DPM Gan Kim Yong moved from CCK GRC to Punggol GRC

0
SINGAPORE: A veteran in an unfamiliar battleground, Deputy Prime...
In the Hood

Hash browns and green bean soup: Singaporeans share memories of growing up poor

0
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who experienced poverty during their childhood came...
Featured News

GE2025: Sembawang GRC faces three-way contest among PAP, SDP, and NSP

0
SINGAPORE: In what is shaping up to be one...
Singapore News

Changi Beach reopens for water activities after Johor oil spill clean-up, says NEA

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Beach has officially reopened for swimming and...
Singapore Politics

‘This morning’s developments have been wild,’ commenters say of Nomination Day twists and surprises

0
SINGAPORE: Nomination Day for this year’s polls has been...
Sports

ACL 2 final: Sailors and Sharjah locked in dispute over Jalan Besar Stadium

0
SINGAPORE: The stage is set for a historic Asian...
In the Hood

‘Cannot even shower in peace in the morning’: Girl says her 60 y/o father turns off the heater and lights while she showers because...

0
https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1k4hwv7/cannot_even_shower_in_peace_in_the_morning/ SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old girl took to social media on...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter of time before they are...

0
SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee...

Hash browns and green bean soup: Singaporeans share memories of growing up poor

0
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who experienced poverty during their childhood came...

Changi Beach reopens for water activities after Johor oil spill clean-up, says NEA

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Beach has officially reopened for swimming and...

‘Cannot even shower in peace in the morning’: Girl says her 60 y/o father turns off the heater and lights while she showers because...

0
https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1k4hwv7/cannot_even_shower_in_peace_in_the_morning/ SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old girl took to social media on...

Business

Singapore financial services professionals see 25% bonus jump

0
SINGAPORE: Bonuses for financial services (FS) professionals in Singapore...

33 yo woman earning S$15k/month says she’s burnt out and thinking of taking a year off

0
SINGAPORE: Teetering on the edge of burnout, a 33-year-old...

‘Ageism is real’: Man in his late 30s says employers prioritise young applicants over qualifications

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man in his late 30s took...

CIMB commits RM10 billion to power cross-border growth in Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone

0
MALAYSIA: CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has committed RM10 billion...

Singapore Politics

DPM Gan Kim Yong moved from CCK GRC to Punggol GRC

0
SINGAPORE: A veteran in an unfamiliar battleground, Deputy Prime...

GE2025: Sembawang GRC faces three-way contest among PAP, SDP, and NSP

0
SINGAPORE: In what is shaping up to be one...

‘This morning’s developments have been wild,’ commenters say of Nomination Day twists and surprises

0
SINGAPORE: Nomination Day for this year’s polls has been...

GE2025: Paul Tambyah challenges Liang Eng Hwa again at Bukit Panjang SMC

0
SINGAPORE: Perhaps the second time Paul Tambyah faces off...

© The Independent Singapore