Singaporeans aware of climate risks but worry about higher bills from renewable energy shift: Ipsos study

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are among the most climate-aware in the APEC region, but many remain concerned about the cost of going green. According to the Ipsos 2025 People & Climate Change Study, while 81% of Singaporeans expressed concerns about climate change, higher than the global average (44%), half believe that switching to renewable energy will lead to higher household electricity bills, Singapore Business Review reported.

More than half of Singaporeans (58%) also believe the government has a clear plan to tackle climate change—well above the global average of 32%.

The study, which surveyed over 500 respondents in Singapore, also found relatively low scepticism towards green technologies. Only 30% believe electric vehicles are as harmful to the environment as petrol cars, slightly below the global average of 34%.

While the push for green energy is welcomed by Singaporeans, the pinch of high electricity bills has always been felt by locals trying to make ends meet.

In June last year, a Singaporean woman living in a two-room flat shared that her electricity bill was “getting ridiculously high” despite her efforts to curb electricity usage after moving in.

She had limited her air conditioning use to night-time at 24°C, stopped using a portable dishwasher and induction cooker, and made sure to switch off plugs when not in use. Still, she said her electricity costs “went up even more”.

In neighbouring Malaysia, a separate press release by Ipsos on Tuesday (April 22) highlighted that seven in 10 Malaysians believe urgent climate action is needed, while six in 10 believe the government has a clear plan in place.

However, the statement also pointed to a declining trend—both in Malaysia and globally—in the number of people who believe urgent action is still needed.

“It is likely that the rising cost of living in recent years, alongside other factors, has impacted people’s sense of individual responsibility. At the same time, Malaysians perceive the climate change initiative as potentially detrimental to the economy and energy supply, fearing that transitioning to renewable energy may cause economic challenges and energy disruption. This trend suggests that while there is an agreement on the need for climate change, there are concerns about the associated economic costs,” it stated. /TISG

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)