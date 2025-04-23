GE2025: PSP A-team reunite to take on West Coast-Jurong West GRC

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chair Tan Cheng Bock, secretary-general Leong Mun Wai, and vice-chair Hazel Poa have reunited to contest West Coast-Jurong West Group Representation Constitueny (GRC), alongside two new faces.

The PSP team was successfully nominated on Wednesday (23 Apr) to contest the ward, which it nearly won in the 2020 general election, with 48.32% of the votes. The high vote share led to Ms Poa and Mr Leong joining Parliament under the Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) scheme.

The PSP team is set to face off against three incumbents and two new People’s Action Party (PAP) candidates. The anchor minister for the ruling party team is Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who will be accompanied by ex-West Coast MP Ang Wei Neng and former Jurong GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Shawn Huang.

This contest will likely be Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s last electoral race. The 85-year-old told the press earlier this week that if he is elected, he will serve as a mentor, guiding his young team to efficiently manage their constituency.

- Advertisement -

Speaking with CNA, Dr Tan said his team has planned for who will be in charge of specific matters, such as the town council, if they are elected. He also reiterated his desire to train and promote the younger generation of leaders within his party as best as possible.

When asked what had kept him going all this while, he told CNA, “I think it’s the love for the country.”

He added that looking back on his political career, he sees that it has been a fruitful one. He said, “For me, this is a rewarding journey. Every election brings me new things, new ways of managing affairs and engaging with the public, and meeting new faces. It is truly a very valuable experience.”