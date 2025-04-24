‘How do you deal with a ‘pick-me’ Gen Z colleague?’ asks frustrated Singaporean worker

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker took to Reddit to ask fellow users how she can deal with a “pick-me” Gen Z colleague at work.

In a recent post on Reddit’s r/AskSingapore forum, the worker said that this colleague “is woefully underqualified for the creative role, doesn’t have any experience using the software, refuses to take notes when learning, insists on doing things her own (incorrect) way even though there is a clear procedure, and shows no initiative in learning the job scope”.

Additionally, the worker noted that her colleague constantly interrupts conversations that don’t involve her, often making exaggerated gestures and movements in an attempt to draw attention from others.

Frustrated by this behaviour, the worker asked the community, “How do you deal with someone like this? No matter how much I try to ignore her, she somehow still manages to get my attention.”

- Advertisement -

“Let them make the mistakes they need to learn”

In the comments section, one Redditor advised that if the worker is not in a managerial position, the best approach would be to ignore the colleague’s behaviour, as individuals who act this way often seek recognition.

They added, “They just want to be recognised, not necessarily just Gen Z. If you are the boss and want to train her, talk to her. If not, see if there’s some kind of mini project you can assign her. But also have a backup plan in place, so you can observe her fail at it, since you mentioned she always does things wrong. This will give you justification to talk to her about her mistakes.”

Another commenter pointed out that it’s important to give people a chance, especially if they’re new. They wrote, “Let them make the mistakes they need to learn. If you need to write a review about her performance, just be honest and highlight areas where she can improve. Personality-wise, you can’t really do much if she’s like that, but if she is underperforming, then you’ll have to be honest and note that.”

A third Redditor encouraged the worker to consider the possibility that the colleague may have a different learning style. They stated, “Have you asked her why she insists on doing things her way? Or why she’d rather not take notes? Some people learn things differently. For example, she might best learn through trial and error, which is why she does things the way she does.”

- Advertisement -

In other news, a Singaporean man in his late 30s took to social media to share that switching careers feels like a lost cause at his age, since employers seem to care more about his birthdate than the skills and certifications he’s worked hard for.

“I’ve sent out hundreds of customised resumes and tailored cover letters in the past eight months. What did I get in return? Rejection after rejection—or worse, absolute silence,” he wrote on the r/askSingapore forum.

“Everyone says ‘never too old to learn’ and ‘mid-career switches are possible if you work hard enough.’ But the reality is, once you hit your late 30s or 40s, the job market looks at you differently. Ageism is real, even if nobody admits it. Employers say they want experience, but when you try to pivot, your experience is suddenly ‘not relevant.’”

Read more: ‘Ageism is real’: Man in his late 30s says employers prioritise young applicants over qualifications

- Advertisement -

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)