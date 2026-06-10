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Wednesday, June 10, 2026
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Photo of a parking lot. (Photo: Unsplash/Tony Wu)
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Malaysians online say illegal parking touts remain a problem despite enforcement efforts

Kazi Mahmood
By Kazi Mahmood

MALAYSIA: Illegal parking touts remain a persistent problem in Kuala Lumpur, demanding fees from motorists in public spaces without legal authority. Enforcement by DBKL has led to arrests and fines, with offenders jailed under Section 50(3) of the Road Transport Act 1987. 

Lawyers stress that intimidation or vandalism threats can be prosecuted under the Penal Code. Despite crackdowns, social media users continue sharing experiences of feeling pressured to pay these “ulat” touts.

Social media users remain dissatisfied with the authorities’ handling of parking touts. An X (Twitter) user noted that such practices have persisted since the 1990s, questioning what concrete measures are being taken to end them. 

He adds that the real issue lies in prevention, not just sporadic enforcement. Many users also fear retaliation, saying that if an average motorist resists paying, their vehicles risk being scratched or damaged 

Many social media users are directing blame at the authorities for failing to curb illegal parking touts. One commenter argued that enforcement agencies are not doing their jobs properly, which explains why touts remain widespread across Kuala Lumpur. 

The user stressed that the public is not ignorant of the issue, as countless motorists have repeatedly faced harassment and intimidation from these individuals. 

Some have taken a political angle on the parking touts issue, criticising the government for merely informing the public about the problem, as though ordinary citizens could resolve it within days. 

Furthermore, he argued that expecting people to fix a decades‑old issue is unrealistic, especially when enforcement should be the responsibility of authorities. 

Frustration over parking touts continues to grow, with many sharing their encounters online. One account described being confronted by a tout during dinner, only for the individual to be arrested and released the following day.

This is one of the reasons why such leniency discourages the public from taking action themselves. 

At the end of the day, social media users remain unhappy with official remarks on the parking touts issue. Many argue that resolving the problem is the responsibility of local authorities and the government, not ordinary citizens. 

Calls to “boycott” touts are seen as impractical and potentially dangerous, as refusing payment could lead to vandalism of private vehicles or even physical harm. 

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