What to expect from the 2025 London Marathon and why it could be historic

The 45th edition of the London Marathon is looking to be one for the history books.

The race continues to grow as a celebration of endurance. This year’s event could set a new world record for the most marathon finishers ever recorded, with more than 56,000 runners expected to participate. This number would surpass the current record of 55,646 set by the 2023 New York Marathon.

The 2025 London Marathon is also expected to be a showcase of athletic excellence.

The 2025 London Marathon route

The race starts in Greenwich Park and Blackheath, then goes through Charlton and past the famous Cutty Sark. From there, runners loop through Greenwich, cross Tower Bridge, and head into Shadwell. The route continues to Canary Wharf and the London Eye, then follows the Thames past the Tower of London and through Trafalgar Square. Near the end, runners pass Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament before finishing on The Mall near Buckingham Palace at St James’s Park.

Athletes who will compete

Eliud Kipchoge, the very first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours, is back at the London Marathon for the first time since 2020. He has been awarded four times in this event.

He’ll compete against last year’s winner, Alexander Mutiso Munyao and Olympic champion Tamirat Tola from Ethiopia. Unfortunately, Kipchoge’s long-time rival Kenenisa Bekele has dropped out.

Furthermore, Jacob Kiplimo, who holds the half-marathon world record, will make his London Marathon debut. He made history in February by running a half-marathon in under 57 minutes.

In the women’s race, world record holder Ruth Chepngetich and 2024 winner Peres Jepchirchir will not be able to participate this year, but the lineup still includes two of the fastest women in the sport: Olympic champion Sifan Hassan and Paris 2024 silver medallist Tigst Assefa.

Olympic and Paralympic marathon champions will be competing in the race. Swiss athletes Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner will compete in the elite wheelchair events.

Hug, who won his third Paralympic marathon in 2024, is going for his seventh London Marathon win. On the other hand, Debrunner is aiming for her third London victory after winning five golds in Paris.

Olympic and world triathlon champion Alex Yee is making his marathon debut.

British runners Mahamed Mahamed and Philip Sesemann are also hoping to take the lead.

Eilish McColgan will also be running her first marathon after missing last year’s race because of injury, alongside British runners Charlotte Purdue, Rose Harvey, and Phily Bowden in the women’s race.

David Weir, who has won the men’s wheelchair race a record eight times, is back for his 26th race in a row. In the women’s wheelchair race, Eden Rainbow-Cooper, who won the 2023 Boston Marathon, is aiming to beat her previous best London finish of third place in 2022.

The winners of the race will earn £41,000 with an additional bonus of £112,000 awarded to any man who finishes the race in under two hours and two minutes and any woman who finishes in under two hours and 15 minutes.

Records to beat

For the London Marathon course records:

Category Time Athlete Year Men 2:01:25 Kelvin Kiptum (Ken) 2023 Women (mixed) 2:15:25 Paula Radcliffe (GB) 2003 Women only 2:16:16 Peres Jepchirchir (Ken) 2024 Wheelchair men 1:23:44 Marcel Hug (Swi) 2023 Wheelchair women 1:38:24 Catherine Debrunner (Swi) 2022

For the Marathon world records:

Category Time Athlete Year Men 2:00:35 Kelvin Kiptum (Ken) 2023 Women (mixed) 2:09:56 Ruth Chepngetich (Ken) 2024 Women only 2:16:16 Peres Jepchirchir (Ken) 2024 Wheelchair men 1:17:47 Marcel Hug (Swi) 2021 Wheelchair women 1:34:16 Catherine Debrunner (Swi) 2023