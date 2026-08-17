‘Singapore is very rich’ — Chinese national man says as the reason for breaking into SG homes on his first visit, stealing more than S$105K in valuables

Summary

Chinese national Huang Xiaozong was sentenced to three years and eight months’ jail after breaking into two homes and a hotel suite.

The 41-year-old stole jewellery and other valuables worth an estimated S$105,750 during his first visit to Singapore in December 2025.

Huang pleaded guilty to two housebreaking charges, while a separate trespass charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

SINGAPORE: Chinese national Huang Xiaozong spent his first visit to Singapore looking for something more than sightseeing. He decided to burgle places he thought were empty.

The 41-year-old was sentenced to three years and eight months’ jail on Aug 14 after stealing valuables worth S$105,750 from a suite at Capella Singapore and a house in Serangoon.

Huang had described Singapore as a “very nice and rich” country after arriving for the first time. He had also thought about stealing to make money.

Huang’s short trip then took him from Little India to Sentosa and Serangoon, ending with his arrest at another hotel, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Aug 14).

He picked places that appeared to be empty

Huang arrived in Singapore on Dec 5, 2025, and checked into a hotel in Little India. The next day, he went to Sentosa and walked around. He spotted a suite at The Knolls at Capella Singapore with its lights off.

The occupant was overseas at the time. Huang forced open the rear balcony sliding door and searched the suite. He took jewellery and other valuables worth about S$58,000. They included a Chanel watch, five rings and a gold necklace.

The theft was discovered on Dec 8. A housekeeper found footprints, noticed that a sofa had been moved and saw that the glass display cabinet was empty.

Huang then moved on to Serangoon on Dec 7. He spotted a dark house that appeared unoccupied and climbed over its metal gate. Inside, he took jewellery worth about S$47,750. The haul included Tiffany & Co wedding rings, diamond earrings and gold necklaces.

A domestic helper spotted him at another house

Huang tried another property that evening, climbing over a metal gate again.

This time, a domestic helper saw him and asked what he was doing there. Huang replied in Mandarin, which she couldn’t understand, before climbing back over the gate and leaving.

The homeowner later returned and found the dressing table in a mess. Her husband called the police after they discovered the missing jewellery.

Police traced Huang to Harbour Ville Hotel on Kampong Bahru Road and arrested him on Dec 8. The stolen items, with a combined estimated value of S$105,750, were recovered from him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yohanes Ng told the court that Huang had searched for homes he believed were unoccupied. He also pointed out that his first offence occurred only a day after his arrival in Singapore.

His lawyer, Don Tan, described the offending as amateurish and said the stolen items had been recovered.

A first visit that ended with a serious prison sentence

Huang pleaded guilty to two counts of housebreaking. A separate trespass charge was taken into consideration for sentencing.

The prosecution sought between 45 and 49 months’ jail, while the defence asked for 30 months. Housebreaking carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail and a fine in Singapore.

Huang’s plan was based on a simple calculation: find wealthy-looking properties, wait until they appeared empty, and take valuables, a calculation that quickly failed.

Police identified him, found him at his hotel and recovered the stolen items within days.

There is a useful lesson for anyone who thinks Singapore’s safety makes security less important. An empty-looking home can still attract attention, and a quick “opportunity” can turn into a long prison sentence.

For homeowners, basic security measures such as locked gates, securing doors, and some awareness of who is moving around the neighbourhood can make all the difference.