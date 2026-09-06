Maid gets slapped with 11 weeks’ jail in return for slapping 69 y/o woman with dementia while feeding her

Summary

Maria Inggrid Seran was sentenced to 11 weeks’ jail after assaulting a 69-year-old woman with dementia during breakfast.

The Indonesian domestic worker slapped the woman’s face and head before hitting her limbs and pinching her nose.

CCTV footage installed by the victim’s children captured the assault, leading to a police report and Seran’s arrest.

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old Indonesian domestic worker has been jailed for 11 weeks after assaulting a 69-year-old woman with dementia in her care.

Maria Inggrid Seran had cared for the woman since March 2023 and knew about her medical conditions and vulnerability. By November 2025, the elderly woman had lost the ability to feed herself or manage basic movements.

She relied mainly on Seran to get out of bed, move into her wheelchair and handle daily care, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Sep 4).

The helper turned violent during breakfast

The assault took place on Apr 20 while Seran was trying to feed the woman breakfast. The victim became frustrated, which angered Seran. The helper then slapped the woman twice on the face and once on the head.

Seran also hit the woman’s hand, legs and feet. She pinched the woman’s nose twice during the attack.

The woman had several medical conditions, including Alzheimer’s dementia, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, diverticulosis and high cholesterol. She was also unable to communicate with investigators about what happened.

Medical checks found no physical injuries. The assault still caused pain to the woman’s head, face, legs, hands, and nose.

CCTV exposed what happened inside the home

The assault was recorded by CCTV cameras installed by the woman’s children. The victim’s son contacted police after his brother sent him a video showing Seran beating their mother. Seran was then arrested.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Kai sought between 11 and 13 weeks’ jail. He said the offences would have been difficult to detect without the CCTV footage.

The prosecution also told the court that Seran had assaulted the woman before. Seran admitted she had previously used violence to stop the elderly woman from nagging. She believed fear would make the woman stay quiet.

The woman was dependent on the person responsible for her daily care, leaving her with very little ability to protect herself or report mistreatment.

The court stressed deterrence in domestic violence cases

Seran was unrepresented and asked for a lighter sentence through a court interpreter.

District Judge Lim Wee Meng considered the need for deterrence in domestic violence cases. He also took into account the victim’s inability to care for herself and the harm caused by the assault.

Under Singapore law, voluntarily causing hurt can carry up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

When an offender knew or should have known that the victim was vulnerable, the maximum punishment can be doubled.

The case also shows why abuse involving elderly people can be difficult to spot. Someone who can’t communicate or care for themselves may depend entirely on another person behind closed doors.

CCTV helped bring this assault to light, but safe care shouldn’t depend on a camera catching something after it happens.

Families who hire caregivers for vulnerable relatives need to stay involved, check on their loved ones, and take signs of distress seriously.

Caregiving is demanding work, but frustration can never justify hurting someone who depends on you.

Read more: Maid gets 17 weeks’ jail for kicking and throwing her 83-year-old Singapore employer to the floor