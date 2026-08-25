Maid gets 17 weeks’ jail for kicking and throwing her 83-year-old Singapore employer to the floor

Summary

Vei Nei Chong, 32, was sentenced to 17 weeks’ jail on Aug 24 after pleading guilty to assaulting her elderly employer.

The 83-year-old employer had moderate Alzheimer’s disease and suffered injuries before spending about two weeks in hospital.

Chong had consumed two cans of beer while arguing with her boyfriend before the assault inside their Bukit Merah flat.

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old domestic helper has been jailed for 17 weeks after assaulting an elderly woman in her care. The victim, aged 83, had moderate Alzheimer’s disease and depended fully on the helper for basic needs.

Myanmar national Vei Nei Chong pleaded guilty to one assault charge and was sentenced that day. The incident happened on July 28 inside a Bukit Merah flat. Chong and the elderly woman were the only people at home.

That evening, Chong drank two cans of beer while arguing with her boyfriend over the phone. She became intoxicated before the situation inside the flat turned violent, Mothership reported, citing The Straits Times (Aug 24).

The elderly employer was pushed and thrown to the floor

At about 9:11 pm, the elderly woman was lying in bed when Chong began shouting at her. Chong kicked a chair, making it hit the bed. She then continued kicking it while shouting and threw the woman’s metal walking frame across the flat.

The elderly woman became frightened and tried to leave. The woman first attempted to open the front door. Chong pushed her back inside, shut the door, and kicked her in the back.

When the woman tried to leave again, Chong grabbed her shoulders and threw her onto the floor. Her head struck the bed during the fall. She then lay motionless on the floor.

A neighbour heard the disturbance and alerted the police. The woman was taken by ambulance to Singapore General Hospital. She suffered wounds to her left arm and leg, along with a bruise on her scalp.

She spent about two weeks in hospital. The case is troubling because the victim was especially dependent on the person caring for her. She had a serious memory condition and couldn’t protect herself without help.

In such cases, dependence also gives caregivers a special duty to keep vulnerable people safe. When that trust is broken, the harm can be much greater.

Jail sentence reflects the seriousness of the assault

The court sentenced Chong to 17 weeks’ jail after she admitted to the assault. Singapore law allows a person convicted of assaulting a vulnerable victim to face up to six years’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

Drinking may explain what happened beforehand, but it doesn’t excuse violence against someone who depended on her caregiver.

The assault case raises concerns about care for vulnerable seniors

Domestic helpers handle difficult care duties in many Singapore homes. Some look after elderly people who need help with almost every part of daily life.

Families also need to take signs of stress, conflict or unsafe behaviour in their helpers seriously. A problem should be dealt with before anger turns into harm.

The sensible approach is to protect people who need care and to ensure caregivers who are struggling have a safe way to seek help before things spiral.

Read related: Maid gets 8 weeks’ jail for pushing 94 y/o employer down while removing his walking stick, causing head injury in fall