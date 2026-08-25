‘Life is temporary’: Singaporeans share the point where they stop trying to keep up with everyone

SINGAPORE: There is always the feeling of pressure that comes with living in a city that constantly reaches for success. For many Singaporeans, success may come in forms of having a bigger condo, a newer car, or a more impressive job title.

With this, a netizen curiously asked on Reddit: “At what point did you stop trying to keep up with everyone?” This question sparked a very interesting conversation online, garnering reflections from people who chose to stop comparing and started living their life in their own ways.

One commented that he/she stopped trying to fit in with everybody when he/she realized that everything in life is temporary. “Usually someone close passes away, like a parent, that’s when you realise the comparisons are meaningless,” a netizen further added.

Another commented that he/she realized that there is more to comparing his/her life to others when he/she left the country.

“Taking yourself outside of the physical and social environment of Singapore really did wonders for changing one’s mindset,” the comment stated.

One more netizen claimed: “Never did try to keep up except for professional skills and capabilities. The imposter syndrome never goes away.”

For some, it is when they realize that their families are well fed, sheltered, and well-protected. Others stopped comparing when they become really sick, and wonder when was the last time they had a proper rest. Furthermore, some also realized the real value of life when they are attending unexpected funerals.

“Focus on your day to day life and your own happiness. Keep yourself busy and you will naturally not feel the need to constantly be on a lookout on what others are doing and what they have,” a comment concluded.

Overall, this discussion highlights that people view life’s successes differently. At the end of the day, what truly matters most is to focus on living our own lives to the fullest, to let people be, and to fill up our days with the things and experiences that make our lives more memorable and with no regrets.