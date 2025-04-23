Thursday, April 24, 2025
2 min.Read

GE2025: Sembawang GRC faces three-way contest among PAP, SDP, and NSP

A. Aman
By A. Aman
SINGAPORE: In what is shaping up to be one of the most meaningful races this election, Sembawang GRC will see a three-cornered fight as Singapore heads to the polls on May 3, 2025. With rising costs, changing demographics, and a population hungry for authentic connection, the contest is more than just political—it’s about three vastly different ideologies.

The official confirmation came on Nomination Day (April 3): three parties, three distinct paths, and one critical decision for voters in the north.

The incumbents: People’s Action Party (PAP)

Led by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, the PAP team is banking on its track record of infrastructural development and steady leadership. The full slate includes:

  • Ong Ye Kung
  • Vikram Nair
  • Mariam Jaafar
  • Gabriel Lam
  • Ng Shi Xuan

Their message is one of continuity and stability, emphasising national strength in uncertain global times, but this year, they face energised challengers offering Singaporeans something different.

The challenger: Singapore Democratic Party (SDP)

With a platform rooted in compassion, accountability, and economic justice, SDP is contesting Sembawang with:

  • Bryan Lim Boon Heng (Vice-Chairman)
  • Dr James Gomez (Deputy Head of Policy)
  • Surayah Akbar
  • Damanhuri Abas
  • Alfred Tan

In their speeches, SDP highlighted the rising cost of living, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hikes, and widening inequality.

“Don’t just survive—thrive,” said Dr Gomez. “Be the catalyst for change. We deserve a government that cares for people, not just profits.”

SDP promises bold reform: fairer taxation, stronger social safety nets, and a vision of Singapore where no one is left behind.

The Wildcard: National Solidarity Party (NSP)

Standing as a grassroots alternative focused on empathy and lived experience, NSP’s team consists of:

  • Rienar Andia
  • Wil Chunghan
  • Marina Hong
  • Yazi Iris
  • Damuri bin Abbas

Their campaign struck a deeply human chord.

“We are not elites—we are parents, professionals, workers just like you. We understand the struggles of raising children, caring for elders, and making ends meet.”

NSP is pushing for housing solutions, caregiver support, mental health policies, and jobs with dignity. Their promise? Not polished press conferences, but presence — in markets, at void decks, and with the people every day.

A turning point for the north?

Sembawang GRC isn’t just another battleground—it’s a bellwether for where Singapore’s political soul may be headed. With three distinct voices vying for the hearts of voters, residents here face a clear and consequential choice:

  • Stability with the PAP
  • Reform with the SDP
  • Grounded empathy with the NSP

In the weeks to come, as walkabouts begin and manifestos are unveiled, one thing is clear: the future of Sembawang will not be decided by slogans, but by vision, courage, and connection.

Stay tuned to The Independent for daily coverage and real-time updates from the ground.

