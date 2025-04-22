PM Wong deeply saddened by death of Pope Francis

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he was “deeply saddened” by the passing of Pope Francis, whose death was announced by the Vatican on Monday (April 21), after he had presided over the Catholic Church for 12 years.

“I extend my condolences to the Catholic community in Singapore and around the world, the Vatican, and all those who mourn this loss. His leadership and compassion have touched countless lives, inspired hope, and strengthened efforts to build harmony across all faiths and bring people together,” PM Wong wrote in a social media post.

Posting a black and white photo of Pope Francis’ State visit to Singapore last September, the Prime Minister added that he had met the Pope on that occasion, the first papal visit to the city-state in almost four decades.

“Pope Francis brought with him an uplifting message of compassion and inclusivity that resonated with many Singaporeans. He leaves behind a lasting and strong legacy that will be remembered for years to come,” he wrote.

Pope Francis, 88, had been suffering from health issues and had grown increasingly frail just before his death. Early this year, he was hospitalised for several weeks due to an infection. The Vatican said in a statement that he died of a stroke and subsequent irreversible heart failure on Easter Monday.

The death of the first Latin American Pontiff has sparked an outpouring of grief worldwide. In a statement, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore honoured Pope Francis as “a model of mercy and compassion” and noted that he had spoken up for the most vulnerable in society, including the poor, displaced refugees, and victims of war. It also underlined how he had been an advocate for the environment.

“During his State visit to Singapore, in a meeting with youth from different faiths, he emphasised dialogue and understanding between the religious communities. He urged the youth of today to be courageous and open to feedback in order to have sincere dialogue with one another,” the statement reads.

When he spoke in Singapore during his visit, the Pope also put in a good word for the city-state’s migrant workers. There are around 1.5 million foreigners in Singapore’s total population of 5.6 million. Among them are 286,000 domestic workers and 441,000 people in construction, shipping, and maintenance jobs who help keep the city-state’s economy going.

Among Singapore’s foreign workforce, 1.1 million earn less than S$3,000 a month as of December 2023, a Reuters report at the time noted. At present, there is no official minimum wage in Singapore.

Pope Francis expressed the hope that special attention would be paid to Singapore’s poor and elderly and appealed for the dignity of migrant workers to be protected.

“These workers contribute a great deal to society and should be guaranteed a fair wage,” said the 87-year-old Catholic leader in his speech at the National University of Singapore, which government authorities, civil and religious leaders, and the diplomatic corps attended.

Pope Francis was in Singapore from Sept 11 to 13, 2024. The previous papal visit was by Pope John Paul II who presided over a Mass at the National Stadium in 1986, drawing thousands of faithful attendees. /TISG

