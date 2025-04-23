GE2025: Paul Tambyah challenges Liang Eng Hwa again at Bukit Panjang SMC

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Perhaps the second time Paul Tambyah faces off against incumbent Liang Eng Hwa at Bukit Panjang Single Member Constituency will be luckier than the first, as no doubt his supporters wish.

Dr Tambyah, who has chaired the Singapore Democratic Party since 2017, first mounted a challenge against Mr Liang in 2020, when he secured a very respectable 46.27% of the vote. He has been hard at work on the ground since then, meeting with residents to hear out their concerns.

Accompanied by supporters on Nomination Day (April 23), he confirmed his candidacy for the May 3 polls. The showdown at Bukit Panjang is expected to be a closely contested one.

Mr Liang, 61, had been an MP for Holland–Bukit Timah GRC for 14 years until he was fielded by the PAP at Bukit Panjang in 2020. Some concerns have been raised about his health, as he had been diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer in 2023.

- Advertisement -

In a CNA interview earlier this month, he said that Dr Tambyah had been a “formidable opponent” in 2020, and added that he expected the contest to be tight should they face off again.

”The outcome could go either way,” he was quoted as saying.

Dr Tambyah, who is a well-respected and internationally known infectious disease specialist with the National University Hospital, turned 60 in February. He was first fielded by the SDP in 2015, along with SDP chief Chee Soon Juan, at Holland–Bukit Timah. They lost to the PAP slate led by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

As the first Singaporean to be President of the International Society of Infectious Diseases as well as a recipient of the Commendation Medal and the COVID-19 Resilience Medal of the National Awards awarded by the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Tambyah has enjoyed a good amount of popularity and respect.

- Advertisement -

His latest bid has drawn much support online, with some commenters even saying that they would love to see him in Parliament to address health and other issues.

The SDP released a video earlier this week where Dr Tambyah shared insights regarding choosing a candidate on Voting Day and introduced the different SDP candidates.

Many netizens have left positive comments on the video, with one writing, “Dr Paul Tambyah is a man of high calibre. I hope he is given the chance to give alternative policies and perspectives in Parliament. A culture of differences will strengthen our democracy.”

- Advertisement -

“Vote Paul into Parliament,” another agreed. /TISG

Read also: GE2025: SDP Dr Paul Tambyah’s five priorities for Singapore revealed at Pang Sua AMA