‘My dear brother has always wanted to stand in Tampines,’ says Pritam Singh of Faisal Manap

SINGAPORE: When asked about Workers’ Party vice-chair Faisal Manap contesting in Tampines GRC in this year’s polls, WP chief Pritam Singh revealed that this had been a long time coming.

In his first doorstop interview with the media on the afternoon of Nomination Day (Apr 23), Mr Singh said, “Well, number one, my dear brother has always wanted to stand in Tampines,” which drew a hearty laugh from party chair Sylvia Lim.

Other WP candidates, including Dennis Tan, who is defending his seat at Hougang SMC, and first-timers Ong Lue Ping and Jimmy Tan, were also amused by the WP chief’s remarks.

Mr Manap, standing behind Mr Singh and Ms Lim, was seen smiling broadly.

Chuckling, Mr Singh continued, “So he’s been asking me to consider that proposal from him for quite a long time already. He succeeded. Faisal Manap is in Tampines, and he is proud to lead the WP Tampines team.”

Joining Mr Manap are the WP’s new faces: Michael Thng, Jimmy Tan Khim Teck, Ong Lue Ping, and Eileen Chong Pei Shan.

They are up against a People’s Action Party (PAP) slate led by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli. Also on the slate are Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng, Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon and newcomers Charlene Chen and David Neo.

The fight for Tampines will be a four-cornered contest, with the National Solidarity Party and the People’s Power Party also fielding candidates.

Many netizens commenting on Mr Manap’s candidacy at Tampines appear to be excited that he is taking on a greater role.

One wrote, “Faisal Manap, the WP’s sole Malay-Muslim MP since 2011, has been a vocal advocate for issues pertinent to the Malay-Muslim community. His parliamentary interventions have often highlighted concerns such as the right of Muslim women to wear the tudung in uniformed services, the need for halal kitchens in naval ships, and perceived discrimination against Malays in the armed forces. Faisal argues that Parliament is the appropriate platform to raise these community concerns, emphasising transparency and open dialogue.”​

“We have faith in you, Faisal Manap. You’ve earned our respect through your integrity and service. As minority Malays and indigenous people of Singapore, we stand with you. Keep speaking with courage — you are not alone. #Respect #Leadership #FaisalManap,” wrote another.

“Faisal Manap has stood his ground against the PAP ‘harassment’ against the opposition in parliament. Man with a good heart and caliber,” one chimed in.

“Something different in Tampines to consider,” a Facebook user pointed out, while another told Tampines residents, “You’re so lucky to have such a dedicated team from the WP and it’s a gem of an opportunity, so don’t waste it.”

Mr Manap has represented Kaki Bukit at Aljunied in Parliament since 2011, and is well-respected by residents of the ward. His teammates, while new to the political arena, have created a positive buzz online and come with impressive credentials. Mr Thng, a chief operating officer at a tech start-up, has a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard Kennedy School; Mr Tan, who is WP chief Pritam Singh’s legislative assistant, is a business owner; Dr Ong was the director of allied health from 2022 to 2024 at Institute of Mental Health; and Ms Chong is a former diplomat who served at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more than six years. /TISG

