Faisal Manap to lead WP team at Tampines GRC; Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim to contest again at Aljunied

SINGAPORE: On Nomination Day (Apr 23), in a surprise turn, it was revealed that Workers’ Party (WP) vice-chair Faisal Manap would lead the team to contest at Tampines Group Representation Constituency (GRC). With him are the party’s new faces Michael Thng, Jimmy Tan Khim Teck, Ong Lue Ping, and Eileen Chong Pei Shan.

Mr Manap has represented Aljunied GRC in Parliament since 2011. His teammates, while new to the political arena, have created positive buzz online and come with impressive credentials. Mr Thng, a chief operating officer at a tech start-up, has a master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School; Mr Tan, who is WP chief Pritam Singh’s Legislative Assistant, is a business owner; Dr Ong was the director of allied health from 2022 to 2024 at Institute of Mental Health; and Ms Chong is a former diplomat who served at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more than six years.

Observers are saying that the WP has chosen to field candidates at Tampines as their chances are stronger there. However, it appears that there will be a four-corner fight at Tampines, with the National Solidarity Party and the People’s Power Party also fielding candidates.

The incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) slate will be led by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli. Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport and Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng, Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon, as well as newcomers Nanyang Technological University professor Charlene Chen, and former chief of army David Neo comprise the rest of the ruling party’s team.

Earlier today, the WP potential candidates were seen proceeding to the nomination hall at Kong Hwa School in two separate groups.

Mr Singh and party chair Sylvia Lim will be contesting again at Aljunied GRC. They have both been representing in Parliament since 2011. With them on the slate are incumbent Aljunied MP Gerald Giam, newcomer Kenneth Tiong, the party’s current coordinator for Serangoon, and former Marine Parade candidate Fadli Fawzi.

The PAP team at Aljunied is made up of Chan Hui Yuh, Faisal Abdul Aziz, Adrian Ang, Daniel Liu, Jagathishwaran Rajo.

As for Hougang SMC, which the WP has held since 1991, incumbent Dennis Tan will face a challenge mounted by new PAP candidate Marshall Lim.

There had been some speculation that Mr Singh, Singapore’s first official Leader of the Opposition, would be fielded elsewhere for the May 3 polls. While the public has clamoured for the WP to expand its reach, it appears that the opposition party will continue to contest in the northeast and eastern parts of Singapore. Last week, as he introduced the new WP candidates, he confirmed that the party would be contesting less than one-third of parliamentary seats. /TISG

