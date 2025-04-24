Carlos Alcaraz reveals partying in Ibiza helped him win his first Wimbledon title in 2023

- Advertisement -

Young athlete Carlos Alcaraz has shared an unexpected secret behind his 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon titles: partying in Ibiza.

In a new Netflix documentary about his life, titled Carlos Alcaraz: My Way, the young tennis star opens up about how he chose to unwind before the tournament, even though his coaching team advised against it. He believed that letting off some steam and enjoying himself helped him recharge mentally, which contributed to his strong performance on the court.

Alcaraz values the balance between hard work and having fun, despite that going against traditional and strict discipline for athletes before major competitions.

The young Spaniard admitted, “I had a friend who had a few days off, going to Ibiza with other friends… I ended up going, and they know what I’m going there to do. In Ibiza, I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty much all about partying and going out.”

He added, “I basically went there to reventar (literally, ‘burst’ in Spanish). I’m not sure if that’s the best way to put it, but I went there to go out.”

Unconventional way to prepare

Alcaraz’s agent, Albert Molina, did not agree with the athlete’s decision. He said, “I tried to explain to him that it might not be the best idea to go to Ibiza for three or four days on vacation when he had Queen’s the following week and then Wimbledon.”

However, Alcaraz said he needed to let loose after his thrilling loss to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 French Open semifinals. This experience ended up being what he needed because a few weeks later, he defeated Djokovic in Wimbledon at the age of 20.

Alcaraz did the same thing again in 2024, taking another trip to Ibiza before the grass-court season, and his fitness coach, Juanjo Moreno, called him selfish for it. Still, he won the Wimbledon title once again.

Alcaraz says he has no regrets, declaring, “They always want to protect me, but I’m getting older. I’m starting to make my own decisions, and that’s what I want… I don’t take care of myself as much. I spend a lot of days enjoying life. Maybe more than I should… But I want to do it my way.”

The trailer of Carlos Alcaraz’s Netflix documentary is posted on YouTube:

Netizens praised Carlos Alcaraz’s rise in tennis, calling him a prodigy and noting that he’s already made history despite his youth. He is only 21. Many admired his calm personality and strong family support. One comment read: “Carlos, you are very great!!! Cheer up and move on!!!”