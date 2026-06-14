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Foot of a female passenger was stuck after driver ran into it (Photo: Lianhe Zaobao)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

65 yo woman’s foot trapped under taxi for nearly 30 minutes after driver pulls away

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A 65-year-old jewellery designer suffered a frightening ordeal after a taxi allegedly moved off while she was still getting out of the vehicle, leaving her right foot trapped under one of its wheels for nearly 30 minutes.

The incident occurred when the woman was travelling with her sister. According to reports by Shin Min Daily News, they had arrived at their destination and her sister, who was seated in the front passenger seat, got out of the taxi first.

The woman then began exiting from the back seat. However, as she turned around to retrieve her bag, with part of her body still inside the vehicle and the door still open, the taxi suddenly moved forward.

As a result, one of the taxi’s wheels ran over her right foot, trapping it beneath the vehicle.

“The driver didn’t seem to understand what was happening and said he wanted to reverse,” the woman recalled.

“I endured the pain and immediately shouted for him to stop. If he reversed, wouldn’t my foot be run over again?”

Emergency services were alerted to the scene, with two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines responding.

SCDF later confirmed that it had received a report about the incident and that rescue personnel used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the woman’s foot from beneath the vehicle.

After being freed, she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Fortunately, medical examinations found no serious damage to her foot. However, the woman said she was left with numbness in her toes and continued to experience difficulty walking following the incident.

Other related news 

In similar news, a truck rear-ended a motorcycle on Brickland Road after failing to stop in time.

A video of the incident later surfaced online, showing the rider losing balance from the impact. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Read more about the news story here.

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