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Truck collided with a motorcycle on Brickland Road (Photo: Facebook.com/SGRV ADMIN)
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Looking at his phone: Truck driver rear-ends one of the motors on Brickland Road, endangering others

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A collision occurred on Brickland Road on June 2 when a truck failed to stop and rear-ended a motorcycle. On Facebook, a video was posted online that showed how the motorcycle driver had lost their balance and suddenly fallen due to the impact. Fortunately, the other motorcycle driver was safe from the incident. 

With this, many netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on what had happened. One comment declared that in the video, the truck driver was clearly looking at his phone before the collision, which allegedly had caused the accident. 

“Must be crazy to rear-end the biker. Dreaming or what!!,” a netizen claimed. 

Another netizen also claimed that the rider should have called the ambulance for medical assistance, and that the police should have been dispatched as well. 

“The truck driver and his vehicle will be held for investigation,” the comment further added. 

However, some netizens blamed the motorcycle driver for the mistake, stating that he should have split lanes. 

“That’s why motorcycles need to split lanes,” a comment concluded. 

Other related news

In similar news related to road complaints, there was a report where an elderly woman was spotted travelling against traffic in her electric wheelchair on Qiaonan Road. 

It was very common in the area for elderly people to ride their electric wheelchairs; however, the Land Transport Authority has a rule that mobility aids are prohibited from driving on roads and may only be used on public walkways such as sidewalks.

Read more about the news story here

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