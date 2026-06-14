// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, June 14, 2026
30.5 C
Singapore
type here...
(Photo: HRAsia)
Jobs
2 min.Read

Only 2 in 5 Singapore employers offer flexible work even though jobseekers consider it a priority

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: While Singapore workers are placing a growing premium on flexibility and work-life balance, many employers have yet to fully meet those expectations, according to Indeed’s latest Global Talent Report.

The study found that only 40 per cent of employers in Singapore offer flexible schedules for agile roles, while 42 per cent provide remote work options. The findings come as more job seekers show a preference for working arrangements that give them greater control over their time and personal lives.

Compared with the global average, job seekers in Singapore place a stronger emphasis on workplace flexibility. More than a third of respondents, 38 per cent, said flexibility and greater control over their schedules would be the main reason they would consider agile work. Another 35 per cent cited improved work-life balance as their key motivation.

When asked what would make agile roles more appealing, 64 per cent pointed to flexible schedules, while 60 per cent said remote work options would increase their interest.

Saumitra R Chand, Career Expert at Indeed, said the results highlight an opportunity for employers to better align their workforce strategies with changing employee priorities.

“The findings suggest there is a meaningful opportunity for employers in Singapore to better align workforce strategies with evolving employee expectations,” Ms Chand said, “Workers are increasingly open to more flexible ways of working, but they are still looking for stability, clarity and trust from employers.”

The report also found growing interest in alternative career paths among Singapore professionals. Although only 15 per cent of respondents currently consider themselves agile workers, 60 per cent said agile roles are attractive. This surpassed the 52 per cent who said traditional employment arrangements appeal to them.

Researchers also identified a gap between employers and employees when it comes to internal mobility. While 40 per cent of employers said they look within their organisations to fill agile roles, only 12 per cent of job seekers said they actively seek agile opportunities with their current employer.

Artificial intelligence is emerging as another area where employers and workers appear to be moving at different speeds.

Singapore employers were among the strongest adopters of AI tools for workforce planning and agile work arrangements. Just 10 per cent said they are not using AI in support of workforce agility. In contrast, 35 per cent of job seekers said they are not using AI for similar purposes.

Views differed sharply on AI’s impact on career opportunities, as well. Eight in 10 employers believe AI is helping to create more high-paying agile roles, but only 42 per cent of job seekers share that view.

The findings are based on a global survey of 10,283 respondents. In Singapore, the study included 503 job seekers and 100 employers.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

65 yo woman’s foot trapped under taxi for nearly 30 minutes after driver pulls away

A female jewelry designer recounted that when she got out of a taxi, half of her body was still inside the vehicle when the driver started moving forward, causing her right foot to be run over by t...
Property

Higher energy bills drive more Singapore developers to adopt greener building solutions

As energy costs climb, more developers are investing in low-energy designs and district cooling systems that cut long-term operating costs

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks