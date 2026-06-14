Only 2 in 5 Singapore employers offer flexible work even though jobseekers consider it a priority

SINGAPORE: While Singapore workers are placing a growing premium on flexibility and work-life balance, many employers have yet to fully meet those expectations, according to Indeed’s latest Global Talent Report.

The study found that only 40 per cent of employers in Singapore offer flexible schedules for agile roles, while 42 per cent provide remote work options. The findings come as more job seekers show a preference for working arrangements that give them greater control over their time and personal lives.

Compared with the global average, job seekers in Singapore place a stronger emphasis on workplace flexibility. More than a third of respondents, 38 per cent, said flexibility and greater control over their schedules would be the main reason they would consider agile work. Another 35 per cent cited improved work-life balance as their key motivation.

When asked what would make agile roles more appealing, 64 per cent pointed to flexible schedules, while 60 per cent said remote work options would increase their interest.

Saumitra R Chand, Career Expert at Indeed, said the results highlight an opportunity for employers to better align their workforce strategies with changing employee priorities.

“The findings suggest there is a meaningful opportunity for employers in Singapore to better align workforce strategies with evolving employee expectations,” Ms Chand said, “Workers are increasingly open to more flexible ways of working, but they are still looking for stability, clarity and trust from employers.”

The report also found growing interest in alternative career paths among Singapore professionals. Although only 15 per cent of respondents currently consider themselves agile workers, 60 per cent said agile roles are attractive. This surpassed the 52 per cent who said traditional employment arrangements appeal to them.

Researchers also identified a gap between employers and employees when it comes to internal mobility. While 40 per cent of employers said they look within their organisations to fill agile roles, only 12 per cent of job seekers said they actively seek agile opportunities with their current employer.

Artificial intelligence is emerging as another area where employers and workers appear to be moving at different speeds.

Singapore employers were among the strongest adopters of AI tools for workforce planning and agile work arrangements. Just 10 per cent said they are not using AI in support of workforce agility. In contrast, 35 per cent of job seekers said they are not using AI for similar purposes.

Views differed sharply on AI’s impact on career opportunities, as well. Eight in 10 employers believe AI is helping to create more high-paying agile roles, but only 42 per cent of job seekers share that view.

The findings are based on a global survey of 10,283 respondents. In Singapore, the study included 503 job seekers and 100 employers.