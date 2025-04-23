Thursday, April 24, 2025
26.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photos from Facebook
Singapore PoliticsWP
2 min.Read

WP contesting at East Coast and Punggol, with ex-NCMP Yee Jenn Jong and Harpreet Singh among candidates

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party teams confirmed that they will be contesting in East Coast GRC and Punggol GRC for the May 3 election.

On the East Coast, the WP slate is led by former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Yee Jenn Jong. He had contested at Yoo Chiat SMC in 2011 and narrowly lost against the People’s Action Party’s Charles Chong, receiving 48.99% of the vote. In 2015 and 2020, he was part of the WP slate at Marine Parade GRC.

A 15-year journey with The Workers’ Party. #stepup into East Coast GRC, where the new boundaries contain my homes for my whole life and where my schools are at. Glad to be home. Vote Workers’ Party. #workingforsingapore,” wrote Mr Yee on Facebook on April 23.

- Advertisement -
This year, he is joined by Nathaniel Koh, who also contested under the WP at Marine Parade GRC in 2020, as well as new candidates Jasper Kuan, who works in the finance sector; Sufyan Mikhail Putra, a lawyer; and Paris V Parameswari, a former US Navy Security Administrator who resigned to participate in the election.

The ruling party’s East Coast slate this year is made up of Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jessica Tan Soon Neo, and newcomers Hazlina Abdul Halim and Dinesh Vasu Dash.

In a surprise announcement, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said early on Wednesday afternoon (April 23) in a Facebook post that he will not be contesting in this year’s election. Mr Heng had helmed the PAP team at East Coast GRC in 2020, which almost lost to the WP.

“I would like to let you know that I will not be standing in this election…. I’ve decided not to run in the upcoming election as I believe now is the right time to make way for a new team of capable individuals who are well-placed to serve Singapore,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, at Punggol GRC, the WP is fielding an all-newbie team made up of Harpreet Singh, Alia Mattar, Alexis Dang, and Jackson Au.

- Advertisement -

Mr Singh, arguably the biggest catch of this year’s elections, is a Senior Counsel with the Supreme Court of Singapore. He started volunteering with the WP during the COVID-19 pandemic and became a member of the party in 2024.

As for the other WP candidates, Ms Alia is a former legal counsel with the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Ms Dang works in the tech sector, where she leads a team of business development professionals; and Mr Au works in strategic communications.

They are up against the PAP team anchored by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, together with Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary, Minister of State Sun Xueling, and Pasir Ris–Punggol MP Yeo Wan Ling, the nomination papers say. /TISG

Read also: ‘Where’s the East Coast plan?’ Some Singaporeans wonder as GE draws near

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

In the Hood

Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter of time before they are...

0
SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee...
PAP

DPM Gan Kim Yong moved from CCK GRC to Punggol GRC

0
SINGAPORE: A veteran in an unfamiliar battleground, Deputy Prime...

Topics

In the Hood

Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter of time before they are...

0
SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee...
PAP

DPM Gan Kim Yong moved from CCK GRC to Punggol GRC

0
SINGAPORE: A veteran in an unfamiliar battleground, Deputy Prime...
In the Hood

Hash browns and green bean soup: Singaporeans share memories of growing up poor

0
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who experienced poverty during their childhood came...
Featured News

GE2025: Sembawang GRC faces three-way contest among PAP, SDP, and NSP

0
SINGAPORE: In what is shaping up to be one...
Singapore News

Changi Beach reopens for water activities after Johor oil spill clean-up, says NEA

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Beach has officially reopened for swimming and...
Featured News

GE2025: Dr Chee secures clean fight with Poh Li San in Sembawang West SMC

0
SINGAPORE: The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown...
Singapore Politics

‘This morning’s developments have been wild,’ commenters say of Nomination Day twists and surprises

0
SINGAPORE: Nomination Day for this year’s polls has been...
Sports

ACL 2 final: Sailors and Sharjah locked in dispute over Jalan Besar Stadium

0
SINGAPORE: The stage is set for a historic Asian...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter of time before they are...

0
SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee...

Hash browns and green bean soup: Singaporeans share memories of growing up poor

0
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who experienced poverty during their childhood came...

Changi Beach reopens for water activities after Johor oil spill clean-up, says NEA

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Beach has officially reopened for swimming and...

‘Cannot even shower in peace in the morning’: Girl says her 60 y/o father turns off the heater and lights while she showers because...

0
https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1k4hwv7/cannot_even_shower_in_peace_in_the_morning/ SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old girl took to social media on...

Business

Singapore financial services professionals see 25% bonus jump

0
SINGAPORE: Bonuses for financial services (FS) professionals in Singapore...

33 yo woman earning S$15k/month says she’s burnt out and thinking of taking a year off

0
SINGAPORE: Teetering on the edge of burnout, a 33-year-old...

‘Ageism is real’: Man in his late 30s says employers prioritise young applicants over qualifications

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man in his late 30s took...

CIMB commits RM10 billion to power cross-border growth in Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone

0
MALAYSIA: CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has committed RM10 billion...

Singapore Politics

DPM Gan Kim Yong moved from CCK GRC to Punggol GRC

0
SINGAPORE: A veteran in an unfamiliar battleground, Deputy Prime...

GE2025: Sembawang GRC faces three-way contest among PAP, SDP, and NSP

0
SINGAPORE: In what is shaping up to be one...

GE2025: Dr Chee secures clean fight with Poh Li San in Sembawang West SMC

0
SINGAPORE: The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown...

‘This morning’s developments have been wild,’ commenters say of Nomination Day twists and surprises

0
SINGAPORE: Nomination Day for this year’s polls has been...

© The Independent Singapore